Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar

Incident adds to growing concerns over tourist misconduct

Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Big Thanee Suksrimuang

A Thai bar owner on Koh Phi Phi, an island in the southern province of Krabi, exposed four foreign tourists who attempted to steal money from a tip box by sharing CCTV footage of the incident online.

The bar owner, Thanee Suksrimuang, posted the video on his Facebook account, Big Thanee Suksrimuang, on Saturday, May 10. In the caption, he asked, “What do you all think? Did they do it for fun, or were they serious? They travelled miles away to do this…”

The video showed a foreign woman in a red top taking the tip box from the bar counter and handing it to her friends standing behind her. She reportedly asked them to take the money from the box but a man behind her returned it to the counter.

The woman grabbed the box again and a man to her left helped her remove money from it. A male bar worker, who was sitting nearby, noticed what was happening and quickly intervened. The video ended with the worker confronting the woman and demanding that she return the stolen money.

Foreigners caught trying to steal from tip box
Photo via Facebook/ Big Thanee Suksrimuang

Thai netizens reacted strongly in the comments section.

“Other countries don’t have as many CCTV cameras as Thailand, so these foreign thieves aren’t as careful.”

“Only thieves travel to Thailand nowadays.”

“Take them to the police. Don’t tell me you let them go.”

“Foreigners always think Thailand is behind their countries and don’t realise there are security cameras everywhere.”

Foreigners tip box theft on Koh Phi Phi
Photo via Facebook/ Big Thanee Suksrimuang

According to Channel 7, the incident took place in April. However, the bar owner did not report it to the police, possibly because the tourists agreed to return all the stolen money.

In a separate incident, another theft involving foreign nationals was reported at a restaurant in a Bangkok shopping mall on 1 May. CCTV footage showed a foreign couple, believed to be Indonesian, stealing two menu books from the Kaithong Original restaurant.

Thai bar owner caught forigners trying to steal from his bar
The foreigners were caught red-handed. | Photo via Facebook/ Big Thanee Suksrimuang

The male suspect was reportedly a restaurant owner with several establishments in Indonesia. It is suspected that the couple stole the menus to replicate them for use in their restaurants. The owner of Kaithong Original has stated that legal action will be taken if the stolen items are not returned.

