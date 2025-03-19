2 German models steal from Koh Pha Ngan shop twice in one day

The Thai owner of a handcrafted home goods store on Koh Pha Ngan in the southern province of Surat Thani refused to compromise with two German male models who stole products from her store twice on the same day yesterday, March 18.

The owner of the Sprout store, Ploy, took to Facebook and Instagram to expose the two German thieves after they stole from her shop. Ploy shared CCTV footage of the foreign thieves and revealed the story to netizens in both Thai and English.

Ploy managed to obtain the German tourists’ Instagram accounts and tagged them in her post as well. Judging from their Instagram profiles, they may work as models in their home country. Considering their careers and the designer brand items they used, Ploy said they could afford her products without resorting to theft.

According to Ploy’s post, the two men entered her store for the first time at around 1.30pm and stole a bottle of body oil worth 550 baht. Emboldened by their successful theft, they returned to the store at approximately 4.30pm to steal a bottle of roll-on deodorant valued at 650 baht.

One of the men contacted Ploy after discovering that their pictures and videos were shared by Thai netizens. The pair reportedly denied the accusation and feigned innocence.

Ploy stated that she presented the evidence to them, prompting them to admit their wrongdoing. Unfortunately, they did not display any sense of guilt or remorse.

Ploy reported the incident to officers at Koh Pha Ngan Police Station. The police encouraged the two men to pay for the stolen items and advised Ploy to drop the legal proceedings.

However, Ploy refused to comply with the police’s suggestion, as the pair reportedly showed no remorse. She decided to pursue legal action to the fullest extent to set an example for other foreign tourists.

Ploy insisted that the two must appear in court for their dishonourable behaviour. Should they fail to attend the court as scheduled and flee Thailand, they would be blacklisted and banned from re-entering the country.

The pair have since set their Instagram accounts to private after receiving numerous complaints from Thai netizens.

Some have suggested that Ploy report their criminal behaviour to their modelling agency, potentially resulting in a loss of career opportunities.