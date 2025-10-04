Ukraine asks Thailand to name envoy for post-war rebuilding

Ukraine has urged Thailand to appoint a special envoy to help coordinate trade and reconstruction efforts as part of wider post-war recovery cooperation.

The request was made during an official visit by three Ukrainian MPs: Vadym Halaichuk, Tamila Tasheva, and Lesia Vasylenko who met with Thai lawmakers, diplomats, and academics in Bangkok this week.

Halaichuk, from the Servant of the People Party, said the visit aimed to “inform our partners in Thailand about the realities in Ukraine” and to “strengthen cooperation in trade, reconstruction, and humanitarian support.”

“This visit is part of a broader effort to share our fight for freedom, independence, and territorial integrity, and to engage directly with decision-makers in Parliament, government, and civil society.”

He praised Thailand’s consistent support at the United Nations, including its votes in favour of resolutions defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and contributions of humanitarian aid such as medicine and power generators.

However, he urged Thailand to deepen cooperation by sending a trade envoy dedicated to reconstruction.

“We’re proposing formal consultations to push forward economic and cultural cooperation. Appointing a Thai special trade envoy to Ukraine would be a significant step in that direction.

“Seventeen countries have already appointed special envoys. We hope Thailand will join them soon.”

The proposed envoy would focus on reconstruction initiatives, including the supply of construction materials, glass, and modular housing: areas where Thailand has strong capabilities.

“Glass, for example, is in high demand, and Thailand has the capacity to provide it.”

Thai officials, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Department for European Affairs, reportedly responded positively to the idea.

“There’s strong interest. Now we await Thailand’s decision on who will take up this important role.”

Meanwhile, Tasheva called on Thailand and other ASEAN nations to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine through sectoral partnerships, humanitarian initiatives, and support for repatriating Ukrainian children abducted during the conflict, reported Bangkok Post.

“These relationships are essential, not only for post-war recovery but for building a shared future.”

She noted Ukraine’s goal of achieving sectoral partnership status with ASEAN next year.