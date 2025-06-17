Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video)

A Phuket tuk tuk driver, who had earlier reported inappropriate behaviour by foreign passengers, has once again blown the whistle—this time on a foreign couple caught performing a sex act in the back of his vehicle.

The tuk tuk driver shared a video of the incident on his Facebook account, จ้าวนึก เก็ตโฮ่ แล้วแต่มุมมอง, yesterday, June 16, without a caption, as the footage already revealed the shocking, pornographic incident.
The video captured a foreign woman performing oral sex on her partner during a tuk tuk ride to Surin Beach. The footage, taken from the rear-view mirror, clearly showed the act. The driver stated that he attempted to stop the couple multiple times, but they ignored his requests.
In the video, the driver is heard telling them to stop.

“Again, everyone. Oral sex in my tuk tuk again. I parked and asked them to stop four times, but they did not. So, I can’t do anything but let it go. They booked the tuk tuk to Surin Beach. They stopped when I parked and continued when I resumed driving.

Russian tourists are always like this. The man seemed embarrassed when caught, but the woman wasn’t. She just focused on what she was doing.”

The driver mentioned that the two foreigners were Russian nationals, but the information was not confirmed.

Friends and followers commented on the post, with some encouraging the driver and others mocking the couple. One user suggested installing a rear-facing camera, while others proposed that he brake abruptly to separate any future offenders.

Several netizens urged the driver to go directly to the police station if a similar incident occurred again, so the perpetrators could face legal consequences.

According to Section 388 of the Thai Criminal Law, acts of public indecency are punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

This is not the first such incident involving the same driver. In January, he shared another video of a foreign couple having sex in the back seat of his tuk tuk, despite his repeated pleas for them to stop.

The previous couple did not face any legal consequences for their indecent behaviour, and this latest pair is also expected to evade charges.

Some netizens expressed differing opinions, arguing that the tuk tuk driver should not have shared the video, as it could damage the image of Thai tourism and potentially discourage some foreign visitors from travelling to Thailand.

