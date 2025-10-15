KEX Express delists from SET but vows business as usual

KEX Express announced its voluntary delisting from the Thai stock exchange, assuring customers and partners that operations and services will continue as normal.

The final trading day for KEX shares was yesterday, with the delisting taking effect today, October 15. This move follows a successful tender offer by its majority shareholder, SF International Holding (Thailand) Co Ltd (SFTH), which now owns 98.9% of the company’s shares.

Despite the exit from the bourse, KEX says it’s business as usual—if not better. The company confirmed it will continue full operations in Thailand and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its presence as a key player in Southeast Asia under the SF Group umbrella.

KEX Express Chief Executive Jiawei Zhang explained that the delisting is part of a long-term strategic plan to improve the company’s flexibility and competitiveness.

“This decision allows us to enhance operational efficiency and agility in response to the rapidly changing logistics landscape.”

Zhang added that the move would streamline internal processes, enabling KEX to leverage the vast resources, technology, and financing capacity of its parent company, SF Group—one of China’s largest logistics networks.

“Our focus remains firmly on growing and innovating in the Thai market. We’re here for the long haul.”

With the support of SF Group, KEX is undergoing a strategic transformation. The company is expanding its service offerings to cover both cost-effective mass market solutions and tailored premium logistics. The goal is to redefine delivery standards for speed, reliability, and value, according to KhaoSod.

One of the company’s most recent innovations is KEX Sameday, a high-speed delivery service designed for time-sensitive and high-value parcels. The service aims to cater to evolving customer demands and rising expectations around delivery convenience.

“We will continue to grow and invest in Thailand and across Southeast Asia for the long term. Our mission remains clear: to deliver fast, reliable, and high-quality logistics services that our customers can always trust.”