Thai transwoman brutally assaulted and raped by obsessed attacker

Victim previously has one-night stand with attacker but rejects his advances

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
54 2 minutes read
Thai transwoman brutally assaulted and raped by obsessed attacker
Photo via Facebook/ Emmy Nived Sukeaw

A Thai transwoman in Chiang Mai is seeking justice after being brutally assaulted and raped by a man with whom she had previously had a one-night stand and rejected his romantic advances.

The transgender victim, Bell, sought help from the Emmy Volunteer Team after being unable to escape her attacker. Bell told the team she nearly lost her life during the violent assault, which took place on July 18. The team accompanied her to Chang Phueak Police Station to file a formal complaint.

Bell reported that she met the man through a dating application and agreed to a one-night stand. However, the man developed feelings for her and expressed a desire for a serious relationship. He asked her out for a meal, but she declined.

Bell stated that she had made it clear she wanted no further contact after their initial encounter. However, the man began stalking her and showing up at her accommodation uninvited. He reportedly exhibited controlling behaviour, expressed jealousy, and threatened her in an attempt to stop her from socialising with friends or other men.

On the day of the incident, the man came to Bell’s room and became enraged after finding her with another man. He allegedly launched a brutal attack, slapping her, striking her head with a glass bottle, strangling her, and threatening to stab her with the broken bottle.

Thai man attacks and rapes Thai transwoman in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ Emmy Nived Sukeaw

Despite Bell’s pleas for mercy, the man bit her ear and dragged her to a nearby forest, where he continued the assault and raped her.

According to Bell, the man then took her to his own accommodation and continued to sexually assault her, even though she was bleeding and severely injured. The following day, he apologised but refused to let her return home.

Related Articles
Thai transwoman abused by man she previously had one-night stand with
Photo via Facebook/ Emmy Nived Sukeaw

Bell managed to escape by telling him she needed to meet her sister. Before allowing her to leave, the man reportedly ordered her to cover her wounds and bruises with makeup and wear a long-sleeved shirt.

She also reported that the man had stolen her two mobile phones, personal documents, and other valuables from her room.

Nivad “Emmy” Sukeaw, founder of the Emmy Volunteer Team, told Channel 7 that the suspect has not yet turned himself in to the police. However, he has contacted Bell, asking for forgiveness and urging her to resume a relationship.

Thai transgender victim brutally abused and raped
Photo via Facebook/ Emmy Nived Sukeaw

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok delivery rider caught with Trump-themed ecstasy pills Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider caught with Trump-themed ecstasy pills

9 seconds ago
Thai transwoman brutally assaulted and raped by obsessed attacker Chiang Mai News

Thai transwoman brutally assaulted and raped by obsessed attacker

8 minutes ago
Ex-Thai beauty queen accuses MP of shady 120k baht transfer Thailand News

Ex-Thai beauty queen accuses MP of shady 120k baht transfer

18 minutes ago
Zoom and gloom as woman biker slams van at red light in Pattaya Pattaya News

Zoom and gloom as woman biker slams van at red light in Pattaya

26 minutes ago
Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand Thailand News

Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand

35 minutes ago
Gale warning! Phuket reels as freak storm rocks island (video) Phuket News

Gale warning! Phuket reels as freak storm rocks island (video)

49 minutes ago
Indian man arrested for trying to smuggle cannabis from Thailand to Cambodia Thailand News

Indian man arrested for trying to smuggle cannabis from Thailand to Cambodia

59 minutes ago
Myanmar national caught smuggling cigarettes worth 2 million baht Crime News

Myanmar national caught smuggling cigarettes worth 2 million baht

1 hour ago
Bangkok blitz: Over 1.3 million fake goods seized in massive raid Bangkok News

Bangkok blitz: Over 1.3 million fake goods seized in massive raid

1 hour ago
Stars, stripes and tourist gripes as Trump hikes visa fee kick off Visa Information

Stars, stripes and tourist gripes as Trump hikes visa fee kick off

2 hours ago
Fire erupts on 6th floor of Bangkok building, cause under investigation Bangkok News

Fire erupts on 6th floor of Bangkok building, cause under investigation

2 hours ago
Senator faces 10 years jail for using false professor title Thailand News

Senator faces 10 years jail for using false professor title

2 hours ago
Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down Phuket News

Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down

2 hours ago
Storm Wipha brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Storm Wipha brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand

2 hours ago
Curry con! Food delivery driver spices up with bogus food order Pattaya News

Curry con! Food delivery driver spices up with bogus food order

2 hours ago
Paws and pay: Pooch turns cashier in Ang Thong diner (video) Thailand News

Paws and pay: Pooch turns cashier in Ang Thong diner (video)

18 hours ago
Wheezy does it: RSV sparks alarm for Thailand tots and wrinklies Thailand News

Wheezy does it: RSV sparks alarm for Thailand tots and wrinklies

18 hours ago
Two men injured as motorbike crashes into Thailand canal Phuket News

Two men injured as motorbike crashes into Thailand canal

18 hours ago
Wipha wallop: Landslide fears as storm lashes Thailand Thailand News

Wipha wallop: Landslide fears as storm lashes Thailand

18 hours ago
Elderly CEO donates over 100 million baht to Ang Thong Hospital Thailand News

Elderly CEO donates over 100 million baht to Ang Thong Hospital

19 hours ago
Free trade or free fall? Thailand struggles to keep up with Vietnam in US talks Business News

Free trade or free fall? Thailand struggles to keep up with Vietnam in US talks

19 hours ago
Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants

19 hours ago
Class acts: Chinese scammers pose as students in pensioner con Chiang Mai News

Class acts: Chinese scammers pose as students in pensioner con

19 hours ago
Thai transwoman arrested behind 50 million baht job scam Bangkok News

Thai transwoman arrested behind 50 million baht job scam

19 hours ago
Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman&#8217;s home looted, gold and amulets stolen Pattaya News

Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman’s home looted, gold and amulets stolen

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
54 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x