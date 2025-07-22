Thai transwoman brutally assaulted and raped by obsessed attacker

A Thai transwoman in Chiang Mai is seeking justice after being brutally assaulted and raped by a man with whom she had previously had a one-night stand and rejected his romantic advances.

The transgender victim, Bell, sought help from the Emmy Volunteer Team after being unable to escape her attacker. Bell told the team she nearly lost her life during the violent assault, which took place on July 18. The team accompanied her to Chang Phueak Police Station to file a formal complaint.

Bell reported that she met the man through a dating application and agreed to a one-night stand. However, the man developed feelings for her and expressed a desire for a serious relationship. He asked her out for a meal, but she declined.

Bell stated that she had made it clear she wanted no further contact after their initial encounter. However, the man began stalking her and showing up at her accommodation uninvited. He reportedly exhibited controlling behaviour, expressed jealousy, and threatened her in an attempt to stop her from socialising with friends or other men.

On the day of the incident, the man came to Bell’s room and became enraged after finding her with another man. He allegedly launched a brutal attack, slapping her, striking her head with a glass bottle, strangling her, and threatening to stab her with the broken bottle.

Despite Bell’s pleas for mercy, the man bit her ear and dragged her to a nearby forest, where he continued the assault and raped her.

According to Bell, the man then took her to his own accommodation and continued to sexually assault her, even though she was bleeding and severely injured. The following day, he apologised but refused to let her return home.

Bell managed to escape by telling him she needed to meet her sister. Before allowing her to leave, the man reportedly ordered her to cover her wounds and bruises with makeup and wear a long-sleeved shirt.

She also reported that the man had stolen her two mobile phones, personal documents, and other valuables from her room.

Nivad “Emmy” Sukeaw, founder of the Emmy Volunteer Team, told Channel 7 that the suspect has not yet turned himself in to the police. However, he has contacted Bell, asking for forgiveness and urging her to resume a relationship.