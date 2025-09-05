Phuket taxi drivers face threats in clash over illegal ride-hailing service

Divided opinions emerge as locals debate fairness of competition

Petch Petpailin
September 5, 2025
64 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A group of taxi drivers in Phuket reported receiving threats from an alleged illegal taxi driver after one of them photographed the suspect in an attempt to expose his violation of the law.

The taxi drivers, who operate in the Kata Beach area, shared details of the threat with local news outlet Neshawk Phuket yesterday, September 4. They also released the threatening message, allegedly sent by the suspect, which read…

“Important document to the person who photographed me yesterday. I saw someone take a picture of my car’s registration and my face. I warn you to delete them.

If not, you will see what Muslims in the Deep South provinces will do when they face an issue. My men really want to meet you all. Send me a message. Here is my Facebook account.”

The group admitted that one of their members had photographed the man and his car outside a hotel in Kata, as stated in the threat.

Photo via Facebook/ Sahabat Phuket กลุ่มผู้ประกอบการนำเที่ยว

According to the drivers, the suspect was providing ride-hailing services without a permit, prompting their colleague to document the activity in order to report him to the land transport authorities.

It remains unclear whether the group reported the threat to local police, but the incident ignited debate among residents and other taxi drivers across Phuket.

Some support the taxi drivers, arguing that no one should face threats for reporting illegal activity. Others suggest the suspect may have been operating legally through a ride-hailing app, and that traditional taxi drivers should not prevent others from earning a living.

Photo via Facebook/ Sahabat Phuket กลุ่มผู้ประกอบการนำเที่ยว

This is not the first clash between traditional taxi drivers and app-based drivers in Thailand. Tensions are common in tourist hotspots such as Phuket, Pattaya and Bangkok.

In 2022, a fight broke out along Kamala Beach after a passenger chose a ride-hailing service over the higher flat fare demanded by traditional drivers.

Another incident occurred in Pattaya in 2023, when a taxi driver attacked an app-based driver, accusing him of stealing passengers. The app-based driver later explained he was only there to drop off his brother, not to seek passengers.

