Connect with us

Transport

Phuket taxis fined for yet another fight in front of customers

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Phuket taxis fighting again as traditional taxi queues accuse ride-hailing apps of stealing customers. (via Expat Life in Thailand)

The battle between traditional taxis and ride-hailing app drivers seems to have reached a boiling point. Yet another fight between taxi drivers in front of customers took place in Phuket. It resulted in charges against both of the drivers and highlights the continuing problem Phuket and other tourist destinations in Thailand face with taxis.

This incident took place at a popular Kamala area nightlife hotspot where a queue of taxi drivers line up to pick up club-goers and bar patrons. A customer thought that the alleged 400 baht fare quoted by the traditional taxis waiting for customers was too high. They opted instead to use the Grab app to order a ride.

After the female driver picked them up and made a U-turn to leave, a local taxi driver and several of his friends blocked them from leaving. With the customer seated inside, they pummeled the car, leaving scratches and dents on the body.

The area is marked as off-limits for car ride-hailing apps to pick up customers allegedly for the safety and security of passengers. But many outraged people online dispute that logic and argue that it’s all about money, with private deals being made in what could be attributed as a taxi mafia.

The man who attacked the Grab driver’s car said she was breaking the rules and stealing customers from the other drivers. The Phuket Land Transport Office, and Phuket Provincial Police called the drivers of both taxis in for interrogation over the incident. The police chief told the Phuket Express that both drivers were punished for the incident. Both were given a fine and had their license suspended for one month.

“One taxi driver, Ms Naruemon, was fined 2,000 baht for using an unlicensed application. The application she used can only be serviced in certain areas of Phuket but not for Kamala and not this particular venue. Her driving license is being suspended for 30 days. As for the local taxi driver, Wilart, his driving license is being suspended for 30 days too. Wilart agreed to pay 5,000 baht for the damage to Naruemon’s car that he admitted to doing.”

The situation with Phuket taxis has been under a microscope recently after accusations of taxi mafiasbad behaviour by drivers, and several outright brawls between cab drivers in front of tourists have blemished the reputation of Thailand and Phuket in particular.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket (but maybe skip the taxis) by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

VIDEO: PM Prayut gives army veteran a haircut in northeast Thailand
Travel13 mins ago

10 Underrated places to visit in Thailand
Best of31 mins ago

Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Sponsored3 hours ago

Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
ASEAN38 mins ago

ASEAN summit in November excludes Burmese junta again
Bangkok1 hour ago

Construction work is Bangkok’s most dangerous job
Bangkok1 hour ago

Hundreds of water pumps installed for floods in Bangkok and nearby provinces
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport1 hour ago

Phuket taxis fined for yet another fight in front of customers
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Thailand2 hours ago

French President Macron accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Drugs2 hours ago

Danish heroin smuggler dies in Klong Prem Prison
Crime2 hours ago

Police patrol Pattaya Beach looking for guns, booze, prostitutes
Video2 hours ago

Bangkok Ranked Top 5 Expat Cities to Live and Work 2022 | GMT
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket Vegetarian Festival wraps up
Sporting Activities3 hours ago

Asian Winter Games 2029 to be held in Saudi Arabian futuristic city
Hot News4 hours ago

China warns US with display of aircraft killer nuclear missiles
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending