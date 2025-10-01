Myanmar gang knife fight in Pattaya leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt

A violent clash between rival gangs in Pattaya left two people dead and one seriously injured after a knife fight broke out on a busy roadside.

The fatal clash unfolded around 6.06am yesterday, September 30, along the pavement on South Pattaya Road, near the Land Office intersection, close to the Bali Hai overpass.

Responding to reports of a violent assault, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthiraphan Thapsri and officers from Pattaya City Police Station arrived at the scene, accompanied by rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

Officers discovered the body of an unidentified Myanmar man with a stab wound to the chest, lying on the footpath. A 15-centimetre fruit knife believed to be the murder weapon was found about 10 metres away. Nearby, another Myanmar man lay dead with two stab wounds to his back.

A third victim, 20 year old Soe Na, was found seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. His condition remains critical.

Police immediately cordoned off the area to preserve evidence and launched an investigation into the gang-related incident.

According to 27 year old Bai, who witnessed the attack, the victims were seen running down the street, chased by a larger group, moments before the violence broke out. He initially thought it was a scuffle and called the police, not realising it would turn deadly.

A translator assisting the police confirmed that all involved were Myanmar nationals with an ongoing conflict stemming from a previous altercation at a football field. The feud reignited when the two groups crossed paths on the street, escalating into a fatal confrontation, reported The Pattaya News.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Siriwat Katchamat, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya Police, has issued an urgent alert to locate and arrest the suspects. Witnesses have already provided physical descriptions to aid the manhunt.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are urging anyone with information to contact Pattaya City Police Station as efforts to track down the attackers continue.