Justice minister unveils rehab plans at Phuket Prison

Tawee encouraged inmates to view prison as 'a school for life' with the 6 O's moral compass

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
2 minutes read
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong made a formal visit to Phuket Provincial Prison on Saturday to unveil new rehabilitative facilities and inspire inmates with a message of hope.

The minister was welcomed by a host of local officials, including Phuket Prison Commander Prinya Srithanyakaew and Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob, marking the beginning of a day focused on enhancing inmate welfare and promoting rehabilitation.

At the heart of the visit was the inauguration of a new prayer building, located outside the prison walls. This facility aims to provide a peaceful and dedicated space for the families of inmates and visitors to engage in religious activities, offering a much-needed sanctuary for both spiritual reflection and community connection.

Minister Tawee’s visit also spotlighted the Meeting Close Relatives programme, which allows inmates from the five southern border provinces to reunite with family members.

The emotional reunions were a highlight of the day, with the minister taking time to meet with the prisoners and offer words of encouragement. He also explored booths showcasing vocational training programmes funded by the PPAO, highlighting the valuable skills inmates are learning, from craftsmanship to cultural music performances by prisoners hailing from the Deep South.

In another significant moment, Thawee officially opened the Prison Sharing Building in the women’s zone of the prison.

The new space includes a sharing room, a counselling room, a mother-and-child room, and a nurse’s room, all designed to improve the well-being of female inmates. The minister took the opportunity to personally meet 530 female prisoners, providing guidance and support as they navigate their rehabilitative journey.

The visit also featured a religious lecture for 640 Muslim inmates in Zone 6, led by Hassan Jewae, President of the Sai Buri Volunteer Club, and other religious scholars. The session, rooted in Islamic principles, was designed to offer spiritual motivation and life guidance to help inmates rebuild their lives.

Before wrapping up, Minister Tawee addressed the general inmate population, urging them to see their time in prison as “a school for life.” He introduced the 6 O’s as a moral compass for reintegration, reinforcing the commitment to justice by assuring, “O injustice will never happen in prison.”

Tawee also promoted the Department of Corrections’ reading initiative, which allows inmates to reduce their sentences through reading, encouraging them to use their time wisely in preparation for life beyond bars, reported The Phuket News.

The minister concluded by thanking all those involved in supporting rehabilitation efforts, recognising the collective progress being made in improving the quality of life for inmates.

