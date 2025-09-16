Thailand to test seaplane routes to boost island tourism

Thailand is launching a pilot project with seaplane routes in Trang, aiming to boost tourism by linking remote islands with major travel destinations.

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) has confirmed plans for a pilot seaplane tourism project that could revolutionise the country’s travel industry. The initiative, developed in partnership with private operators Siam Seaplane and Thai Seaplane, will begin test flights later this year in the southern province of Trang.

The project will focus on Koh Kradan, a small island famed for its clear waters and tranquil setting, which will act as the base for the initial trials. If successful, the scheme could expand across Thailand, linking lesser-known islands with major hubs such as Bangkok and Phuket.

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, director of CAAT, expressed optimism about the plan.

“This project has the potential to change the way tourists explore Thailand, opening access to hidden gems while supporting sustainable development.”

Seaplanes are expected to give travellers faster and more scenic connections to remote islands, offering an alternative to ferries, which can be slow or unreliable during the monsoon season. Tourists will also enjoy aerial views of Thailand’s dramatic coastline, making the journey part of the attraction.

Officials said the long-term vision includes building dedicated seaplane terminals with facilities such as check-in counters, waiting areas, and boarding gates. The infrastructure will be carefully planned in cooperation with local authorities and environmental groups to minimise ecological impact.

The scheme is designed not only to enhance the tourist experience but also to support local economies. By bringing visitors to areas off the beaten track, the project is expected to spread the economic benefits of tourism beyond popular spots like Phuket and Koh Samui. This could boost demand for local services, including accommodation, restaurants, and entertainment, directly benefiting island communities.

Employment opportunities are also expected to grow, with demand for trained pilots, ground staff, and maintenance teams, as well as roles in the tourism sector, according to Travel and Tour World.

CAAT and its partners believe that the project could position Thailand as a leader in innovative, sustainable tourism.

“We want to provide a new way of travelling that respects both the environment and the needs of local communities.”

If successful, the network could make island-hopping easier than ever, encouraging visitors to explore Thailand’s cultural and natural diversity while strengthening its reputation as a world-class destination.