Indian man quizzed after bomb scare on Phuket flight

Flight AI 379 from Phuket to Delhi received a bomb threat

Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 day agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025
1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A 52 year old Indian man was arrested for questioning after a bomb threat forced an Air India flight to make an emergency landing at Phuket International Airport yesterday morning.

The alarming incident triggered a swift security response, with 156 passengers onboard caught in the tense drama.

The flight, AI 379, was en route from Phuket to Delhi when, around 9.30am yesterday, June 13, the pilot discovered a threatening message in the aircraft lavatory. The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand immediately alerted Phuket Airport, and the pilot requested an emergency landing.

Airport officials activated the Airport Contingency Plan, diverting the plane to a remote area where an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team thoroughly searched the aircraft and all luggage. Passengers were safely escorted off the plane, and no explosive device was found.

The arrested passenger, later identified as Sanjay Bhartia, had drawn suspicion due to his erratic behaviour from the moment he checked in. Airline staff reported that he seemed agitated and spoke as if he was accompanied by someone, despite travelling alone.

Police, led by Deputy Commander Police Colonel Akanit Danpitaksan and Sakhu Police Chief Pol. Col. Salan Tantisankun, brought Bhartia in for questioning, with language support from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Center.

Forensic officers have collected handwriting samples from Bhartia to compare with the threat message, while flight crew members have also provided statements as part of the investigation.

A Phuket-based real estate and hotel businessman, one of the passengers on the flight, shared his experience, saying the plane had initially taken off without incident. During the flight, passengers were told only of a minor technical issue, but after circling for nearly two hours, they were eventually informed of the bomb threat, reported The Phuket News.

“The situation felt strange, but there was no panic among us,” he said. “When we landed and learned the true reason for the delay, it was shocking.”

Despite the scare, the businessman proceeded with his scheduled trip to India. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
