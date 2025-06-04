Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
232 1 minute read
Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust
Picture courtesy of Phuket news

A suspected Russian cyber crook has been collared at Phuket International Airport, accused of helping to run a high-tech fraud racket that’s fleeced thousands and left victims across Thailand reeling.

The 36 year old unnamed man was nicked in the arrivals hall around 1.50pm on June 2, following a sting by Phuket Airport Immigration’s Investigation Team and Surat Thani Police.

Wanted on multiple charges, including public fraud, inputting fake data into computer systems, and knowingly allowing others to exploit his online banking accounts, the suspect is believed to be part of a larger cybercrime network.

Police say his arrest links back to a widening crackdown on high-tech criminal gangs using Thailand as a base for shady operations.

Related Articles

Phuket News reported that the suspect was swiftly transported to Surat Thani City Police Station for further interrogation and prosecution.

The bust comes just months after a major cybercrime blitz in February, when Thai police dismantled a sprawling money-laundering syndicate operating out of Phuket.

Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust | News by Thaiger
Picture of the 36 year old alleged Russian cyber crook (seated), courtesy of Phuket News

In that case, six suspects, including three Taiwanese nationals, were cuffed during a dramatic sweep dubbed “Hunting Down the Island and Breaking Up the International Terrorism Capital.”

The operation was spearheaded by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and its top brass, Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwpaen.

The syndicate was allegedly behind illegal gambling sites such as GoatBet178, Icb365, and Lavaslot777, with police uncovering a bespoke financial infrastructure, including the tsn7.yourpay platform and Tsnupay mobile app, built to launder cash while dodging detection.

According to Pol. Col. Kritsada Manawongsakun, head of Region 5 of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), the number of Phuket victims caught up in online scams and fraudulent calls has skyrocketed.

In 2022, there were 1,365 reported victims losing a combined 10.9 million baht. That number tripled in 2023 to 3,538 cases, with damages hitting 18.8 million baht. But 2024 has seen an explosion — with 5,510 victims and losses now surpassing a staggering 413 million baht.

Officials have vowed to continue cracking down on tech-savvy crime syndicates as the island faces a growing digital threat.

Latest Thailand News
Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud Bangkok News

Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud

5 minutes ago
Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom Business News

Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom

22 minutes ago
British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out Phuket News

British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out

33 minutes ago
Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line Business News

Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line

45 minutes ago
Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest Thailand News

Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest

55 minutes ago
Top 3 Must-Have Apps for Exploring Thailand Like a Local Thailand News

Top 3 Must-Have Apps for Exploring Thailand Like a Local

56 minutes ago
US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass Thailand News

US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass

1 hour ago
Kamphaeng Phet rocket fest sparks awe with serpent-like smoke Thailand News

Kamphaeng Phet rocket fest sparks awe with serpent-like smoke

1 hour ago
Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons Phuket News

Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons

1 hour ago
Thai provinces report surge in Covid-19 cases amid rainy season Covid-19 News

Thai provinces report surge in Covid-19 cases amid rainy season

2 hours ago
Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust Phuket News

Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust

2 hours ago
Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute Thailand News

Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute

2 hours ago
Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street Phuket News

Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street

2 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested after Bang Sue youth shooting incident Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested after Bang Sue youth shooting incident

2 hours ago
Snubbed middle-income retirees look beyond Thailand to SE Asia Visa Information

Snubbed middle-income retirees look beyond Thailand to SE Asia

3 hours ago
Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash Road deaths

Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash

3 hours ago
Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident Crime News

Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident

3 hours ago
Thai university student smeared in fake HIV scandal fights back Thailand News

Thai university student smeared in fake HIV scandal fights back

4 hours ago
Samut Songkhram man accused of assaulting stepdaughter for years Crime News

Samut Songkhram man accused of assaulting stepdaughter for years

5 hours ago
Thailand taxman&#8217;s 2-year sweetener to lure overseas millions home Thailand News

Thailand taxman’s 2-year sweetener to lure overseas millions home

5 hours ago
American arrested in Pattaya for using fake US dollars Pattaya News

American arrested in Pattaya for using fake US dollars

5 hours ago
High stakes and hash: British mum busted in German airport sting Thailand News

High stakes and hash: British mum busted in German airport sting

5 hours ago
Wooden house collapses into Chao Phraya River, woman rescued Thailand News

Wooden house collapses into Chao Phraya River, woman rescued

5 hours ago
British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed Thailand News

British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed

6 hours ago
Suspect dies after ingesting 50 meth pills in police custody Crime News

Suspect dies after ingesting 50 meth pills in police custody

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
232 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Phuket Airport expansion set to handle 18 million passengers

Phuket Airport expansion set to handle 18 million passengers

4 weeks ago
French fugitive busted at Phuket Airport over assault charge

French fugitive busted at Phuket Airport over assault charge

Friday, April 25, 2025
Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

Thursday, April 24, 2025
Phuket airport scrambles to explain cyberattack on digital screen

Phuket airport scrambles to explain cyberattack on digital screen

Thursday, April 17, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x