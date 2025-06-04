Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust

A suspected Russian cyber crook has been collared at Phuket International Airport, accused of helping to run a high-tech fraud racket that’s fleeced thousands and left victims across Thailand reeling.

The 36 year old unnamed man was nicked in the arrivals hall around 1.50pm on June 2, following a sting by Phuket Airport Immigration’s Investigation Team and Surat Thani Police.

Wanted on multiple charges, including public fraud, inputting fake data into computer systems, and knowingly allowing others to exploit his online banking accounts, the suspect is believed to be part of a larger cybercrime network.

Police say his arrest links back to a widening crackdown on high-tech criminal gangs using Thailand as a base for shady operations.

Phuket News reported that the suspect was swiftly transported to Surat Thani City Police Station for further interrogation and prosecution.

The bust comes just months after a major cybercrime blitz in February, when Thai police dismantled a sprawling money-laundering syndicate operating out of Phuket.

In that case, six suspects, including three Taiwanese nationals, were cuffed during a dramatic sweep dubbed “Hunting Down the Island and Breaking Up the International Terrorism Capital.”

The operation was spearheaded by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and its top brass, Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwpaen.

The syndicate was allegedly behind illegal gambling sites such as GoatBet178, Icb365, and Lavaslot777, with police uncovering a bespoke financial infrastructure, including the tsn7.yourpay platform and Tsnupay mobile app, built to launder cash while dodging detection.

According to Pol. Col. Kritsada Manawongsakun, head of Region 5 of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), the number of Phuket victims caught up in online scams and fraudulent calls has skyrocketed.

In 2022, there were 1,365 reported victims losing a combined 10.9 million baht. That number tripled in 2023 to 3,538 cases, with damages hitting 18.8 million baht. But 2024 has seen an explosion — with 5,510 victims and losses now surpassing a staggering 413 million baht.

Officials have vowed to continue cracking down on tech-savvy crime syndicates as the island faces a growing digital threat.