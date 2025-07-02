Citi Foundation and Bangkok Community Help Foundation unveil the ‘Center of Dreams’

The first inner-city shelter for the homeless in Bangkok uniting government, private sector, and civil society to tackle social issues

An overhead view of the 'Center of Dreams'

Citi Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting economic stability and social responsibility through a funding grant of 16.5 million Thai baht to the Bangkok Community Help Foundation for the establishment of the Center of Dreams, the first homeless shelter located in Bangkok’s inner city. The centre offers essential facilities as well as vocational skills training. By the end of this year, the centre aims to expand its support capabilities to help unhoused individuals regain employment and lead independent lives once more.

Narumon Chivangkur, Citi Country Officer, Thailand and Representative of Citi Foundation, made some comments about the social issues in Thailand.

“Social issues in Thailand are increasingly complex and widespread, and the private sector has a role to play in identifying and addressing these challenges inclusively. As a leading financial institution, Citi has long supported economic progress in communities around the world through initiatives led by the Citi Foundation. Our mission is to enhance access to capital, create employment opportunities for youth, and build economic resilience at the community level, fundamental to achieving long-term growth.

“One such initiative is the Global Innovation Challenge, which funds non-profit organisations to implement urgent social impact projects, focusing on food security, homelessness, and inclusive employment. In Thailand, the programme granted 16.5 million baht to the Bangkok Community Help Foundation to establish the Center of Dreams, a temporary shelter for the homeless located in the Khlong Toei district and inner Bangkok. Citi Foundation continues to closely monitor the centre’s progress to ensure it achieves its purpose of helping homeless individuals reintegrate into society sustainably.”

Beyond its support of non-profit organisations, Citi Foundation also champions corporate social responsibility through the annual Citi Community Day, encouraging Citi employees and their families worldwide to engage in community volunteer efforts. This year, Citi Thailand is planning a wide range of social initiatives to mark the 20th anniversary of Citi Community Day.

These include sewing prosthetic breasts for cancer patients, donating towels to animal shelters, and distributing survival kits and everyday financial literacy tools to residents in the Khlong Toei community. These efforts reflect Citi’s role as a financial institution committed to strengthening communities from the local to the national level.

Current situation and the plan

Friso Poldervaart and Greg Lange, Co-Founders of the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, together with Sanisa Chirasavinuprapand, Project Coordinator, Bangkok Community Help Foundation, shared some thoughts regarding the current situation of homelessness in Bangkok and their plans

“The official number of current homeless individuals in Bangkok is 1,271 but existing support services are insufficient, particularly in areas such as Khlong Toei. Residents here face difficulties in accessing financial resources, job opportunities, and structured support systems. With funding from Citi Foundation, we have launched the Center of Dreams, a shelter that provides not only accommodation, bathrooms, food, and clothing, but also vocational and social skills development workshops.

The Vocational Programmes
The Vocational Programmes

“These include self-awareness training, career coaching, and job application guidance, designed to help participants secure stable income. The Center of Dreams is not only built for Klong Toey residents, but for any Homeless individual in Bangkok, no matter their age, gender or background”

The operation of the centre is a collaborative effort involving government agencies, the private sector, and civil society. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), local district offices, and centre staff conduct outreach to identify homeless individuals who voluntarily join the programme.

The social skills workshop
The social skills workshop

Those who pass health screenings and background checks are admitted to the Center of Dreams for a 90-day stay, during which they receive physical and emotional rehabilitation and preparation for reintegration into society.

The centre also assists with transport costs and helps facilitate the return of individuals to their hometowns, job placements through partner organisations, or referrals to other suitable shelters. In just four months, the Center of Dreams has already supported 21 homeless individuals.

Future hopes

Looking ahead, the centre aims to help at least 150 homeless individuals fully reintegrate into society by the end of 2026 and help thousands of people to have the tools, knowledge and opportunities to prevent them from becoming homeless in the first place. It also plans to expand its facilities and services to further enhance the economic readiness of its beneficiaries.

Some of the rooms and accommodation at Center of Dreams
Some of the rooms and accommodation at Center of Dreams

This includes the launch of mental health consultation services, partnerships with vocational institutions to broaden career training opportunities, and continued collaboration with public and private partners to ensure the long-term viability of the shelter. These efforts are in line with the Foundation’s core mission to support long-term social and economic stability.

For more information about Citi Foundation, please visit: citigroup.com/global/foundation. To follow updates from the Center of Dreams, please visit: bangkokcommunityhelp.org/donations/center-of-dreams/.

Press Release

