Brazilian busted at Phuket Airport over traffic crimes

A holiday escape turned sour for one Brazilian man after he was nabbed by immigration cops at Phuket International Airport – wanted over traffic offences and caught just before takeoff.

Phuket Airport Immigration confirmed the arrest of the 35 year old suspect on Sunday, June 15, at around 10.30am. The man, whose name was not released by police, was taken into custody at the international departure hall while attempting to leave the country.

According to the Phuket Airport Immigration Checkpoint, the operation was carried out under the command of Police Lieutenant Colonel Ratsarin Thiraphatthanakun, Superintendent of the Phuket Air Force Immigration Checkpoint, alongside Pol. Lt. Col. Suthirat Thirasawat and Pol. Lt. Col. Apha Keokul.

The arrest was led by Pol. Lt. Col. Akkaraphon Kaewkiattisak, head of the Phuket Immigration Checkpoint, with officers from the Suppression Investigation Unit (ChP.2) assisting in the operation.

Police confirmed the Brazilian national was wanted under an outstanding arrest warrant for offences related to Thailand’s Land Traffic Act. While details of the original incident have not been disclosed, officers said the man had been officially listed and flagged in the immigration system.

Once the warrant hit the database, the Immigration Bureau’s alert system identified him during standard departure checks. Officers swiftly moved in to detain the suspect before he could board his outbound flight.

The man was escorted from the terminal without incident and transferred to Phuket Provincial Court for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

One senior immigration officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “It doesn’t matter how small the crime – if there’s a warrant, we act. All our systems are connected. You can’t run from the law through our airport.”

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau continues to tighten its screening processes, working closely with law enforcement agencies to flag wanted individuals before they flee the country.

Phuket officials reminded all foreign residents and tourists that any legal issue, however small, must be properly resolved or risk serious consequences at the border.