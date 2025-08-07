Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos

Phuket police are going digital in a bold new bid to tackle the island’s growing traffic nightmare—and reckless drivers are firmly in the crosshairs.

The Safer Road Connect initiative, launched yesterday, August 6, promises to revolutionise traffic enforcement in the province, using integrated vehicle data and real-time monitoring of road violations.

The high-tech pilot programme was unveiled at The Pago Design Hotel in Ratsada, with Phuket Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum leading the launch ceremony.

The new system aims to reduce road crashes by creating a unified digital network that links vehicle registration data with real-time offence tracking. Police say it will allow police to monitor high-risk driving behaviour more effectively, issue timely warnings, and implement targeted enforcement based on accurate trend analysis.

“Road safety is a critical issue in our province,” said Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert. “The Safer Road Connect project is a vital step in addressing this challenge. By using digital tools, we can monitor traffic violations in real-time and analyse high-risk behaviours more accurately, which will help improve law enforcement.”

Police Colonel Kasidin Chaikratok, Director of the Phuket Provincial Police Administrative Division, said the system addresses serious challenges brought on by Phuket’s rising vehicle numbers and tourist traffic.

“Data from the Thai Accident Centre and the provincial database show the scale of the problem. This project supports both the national digital government policy and Thailand’s broader road safety strategy.”

The platform integrates data from multiple sectors, including government agencies, educational institutions and hospitals, creating what police call a “seamless multi-agency process” for road safety management.

The Phuket News reported that so far, three government departments, three universities, and one hospital have signed on to the pilot programme, each pledging to support traffic safety under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“This is just the beginning. With continued collaboration and technological development, we hope to see lasting improvements in road user behaviour and a safer environment for both residents and visitors.”

The project’s performance will be assessed during the pilot phase, with plans to expand across other parts of Phuket—and potentially nationwide—if successful.