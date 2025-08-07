Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment

Concern turns to tragedy as quiet absence reveals chilling scene

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
199 2 minutes read
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Samut Prakan, neighbours were shocked to discover the body of a 59 year old woman in her apartment after she failed to send her usual morning greetings for two consecutive days. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Today, August 7, Police Lieutenant Colonel Phatthakorn Chainoi of Bang Phli Police Station was alerted to a death at a housing complex in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province. Collaborating with forensic doctors from the Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Institute and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, authorities arrived at the scene for investigation.

Inside the apartment, the body of the woman was found on the bed, partially clothed and in a state of decomposition. She was wearing only a bra, with a towel draped over her chest, and her underwear was removed and placed between her legs.

Initial examinations revealed no signs of physical assault, and the room showed no signs of disturbance. Medications for her chronic illness were found in the room, and it is estimated that she had been deceased for approximately two days. Police documented the scene and collected DNA samples for further analysis at the forensic institute.

Neighbour Kaew mentioned that the deceased lived alone and they often exchanged morning greetings via messages. Their last communication was on the morning of August 4.

Kaew became concerned when her messages went unanswered for two days, leading to the discovery of the body. She expressed her shock upon learning about the death, given their routine morning interactions.

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Body found

Related Articles

The deceased’s daughter, Da (a pseudonym), stated that her mother lived alone in the apartment, while she resided with her partner in the Lat Krabang area. Their last conversation was on August 4, when they planned to buy lightbulbs.

Concerned after being unable to contact her mother, Da visited the apartment, finding the door locked from the inside. Using her key, she entered and found her mother’s body. Da noted the unusual state of her mother’s attire but did not suspect foul play, attributing the death to a possible exacerbation of her chronic illness.

A building caretaker reported noticing a foul odour emanating from the apartment earlier that day while cleaning, initially mistaking it for dried fish. The presence of emergency services later confirmed the death.

Ananchai Saengchan, a volunteer from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, described finding the body in a state of partial undress and confirmed the absence of any forced entry or signs of violence.

Police have not yet concluded the cause of death and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify any suspicious activity. Detailed autopsy results are awaited to determine the official cause and proceed with the legal process, reported KhaoSod.

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops

43 minutes ago
&#8216;Journeys from City to Sea&#8217; with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand

46 minutes ago
3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa

56 minutes ago
Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers | Thaiger Business News

Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers

1 hour ago
Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online

2 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia

2 hours ago
Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door

3 hours ago
Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video)

3 hours ago
Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht

4 hours ago
Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines

4 hours ago
Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault

4 hours ago
Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects

4 hours ago
Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl

4 hours ago
Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash

4 hours ago
Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade

6 hours ago
Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation

6 hours ago
Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental

6 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid

6 hours ago
Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics

6 hours ago
Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport | Thaiger Crime News

Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport

7 hours ago
Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses | Thaiger South Thailand News

Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses

7 hours ago
Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos

7 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment

7 hours ago
Thai worker loses life in explosion at oil tank factory in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai worker loses life in explosion at oil tank factory in Kanchanaburi

7 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
199 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x