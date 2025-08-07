Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment

In Samut Prakan, neighbours were shocked to discover the body of a 59 year old woman in her apartment after she failed to send her usual morning greetings for two consecutive days. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Today, August 7, Police Lieutenant Colonel Phatthakorn Chainoi of Bang Phli Police Station was alerted to a death at a housing complex in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province. Collaborating with forensic doctors from the Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Institute and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, authorities arrived at the scene for investigation.

Inside the apartment, the body of the woman was found on the bed, partially clothed and in a state of decomposition. She was wearing only a bra, with a towel draped over her chest, and her underwear was removed and placed between her legs.

Initial examinations revealed no signs of physical assault, and the room showed no signs of disturbance. Medications for her chronic illness were found in the room, and it is estimated that she had been deceased for approximately two days. Police documented the scene and collected DNA samples for further analysis at the forensic institute.

Neighbour Kaew mentioned that the deceased lived alone and they often exchanged morning greetings via messages. Their last communication was on the morning of August 4.

Kaew became concerned when her messages went unanswered for two days, leading to the discovery of the body. She expressed her shock upon learning about the death, given their routine morning interactions.

Body found

The deceased’s daughter, Da (a pseudonym), stated that her mother lived alone in the apartment, while she resided with her partner in the Lat Krabang area. Their last conversation was on August 4, when they planned to buy lightbulbs.

Concerned after being unable to contact her mother, Da visited the apartment, finding the door locked from the inside. Using her key, she entered and found her mother’s body. Da noted the unusual state of her mother’s attire but did not suspect foul play, attributing the death to a possible exacerbation of her chronic illness.

A building caretaker reported noticing a foul odour emanating from the apartment earlier that day while cleaning, initially mistaking it for dried fish. The presence of emergency services later confirmed the death.

Ananchai Saengchan, a volunteer from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, described finding the body in a state of partial undress and confirmed the absence of any forced entry or signs of violence.

Police have not yet concluded the cause of death and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify any suspicious activity. Detailed autopsy results are awaited to determine the official cause and proceed with the legal process, reported KhaoSod.