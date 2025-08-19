Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend’s girlfriend

Fatal attack erupts after the gunman saw friend's girlfriend with victim in entertainment venue

Photo via Naewna

A Thai man fatally shot an alleged lover of his friend’s girlfriend on the roadside in the southern province of Trang on Sunday, August 17, claiming he was taking revenge on behalf of his friend.

The fatal attack occured as the victim was with her boyfriend, 24 year old Jiramate was along the Trang–Phatthalung Road in Mueang Trang district. She immediately called officers from Mueang Trang Police Station and rescue workers to the scene.

According to Channel 7, Jiramate sustained five gunshot wounds, two to his back and three to his head. The couple were travelling home from an entertainment venue on their motorcycle when the gunman approached and launched the attack.

The girlfriend told police that the gunman, who was riding alone on a motorcycle, initially shot her boyfriend twice before speeding away. Realising that Jiramate was still alive, the gunman returned and fired three more bullets into his head.

Police reviewed CCTV footage along the road and identified the suspect as 22 year old Thanaphon, who had a previous criminal record for drug offences in 2019. Officers issued an arrest warrant and were preparing to launch an operation when Thanaphon surrendered himself.

Thanaphon admitted to the killing but reportedly showed no remorse. He also refused to speak about his motive, prompting police to summon his friends for questioning.

Thai man shoots lover of friend's girlfriend
Photo via Naewna

According to his friends, they visited the same entertainment venue as Jiramate and his girlfriend. At one point, the girlfriend of Jiramate’s friend went to sit at Thanaphon’s table and appeared to behave in a familiar manner with him.

Believing that his friend had been betrayed, Thanaphon followed the couple home and carried out the fatal shooting.

He later claimed to have thrown the gun into a nearby canal, though police have been unable to retrieve it. The motorcycle he used was found hidden in an abandoned bathroom in an isolated plantation.

Thai man fatally shot on road over jealousy
Photo via Channel 7

Thanaphon is now facing three charges, including premeditated murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying a firearm in public without permission.

  • Section 288 of the Criminal Law: Intentional murder. The punishment is the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.
  • Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms: possessing a gun without permission. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 8 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm: carrying a gun in a public place without permission and necessity. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

