HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak

Thailand’s HIV crisis is back in the spotlight after health chiefs revealed more than half a million people in the kingdom are living with the virus and over 13,000 new infections were recorded this year alone.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) confirmed on July 1 that a staggering 547,556 people in Thailand have tested positive for HIV to date, with 13,357 new cases reported in 2025.

Officials say the main culprit is still people failing to protect themselves and worse, many don’t even realise they’re infected.

Dr Niti Hetanurak, Deputy Director General of the DDC, said: “Too many Thais don’t know their HIV status because they either think they’re not at risk, are afraid of being judged, or don’t know home test kits exist.”

As a result, thousands are unknowingly passing on the virus to their partners while missing out on life-saving treatment, said Dr Niti.

“If you test early, you can get help early That means fewer complications and a much lower risk of dying from AIDS.”

Medics are now pushing a “test and treat” campaign to raise awareness, including free test kits, condoms, and a pledge to wipe out stigma.

Undetectable = Untransmittable

One of the campaign’s key messages is that modern medicine works and people taking antiretroviral drugs consistently can reduce their viral load to the point where they can’t infect others. Known as the U=U principle (Undetectable= Untransmittable), it’s seen as a game-changer in halting the spread.

The Thai government is also rolling out free HIV testing twice a year for everyone under the National Health Security System and people can request free self-test kits via the Paotang app, available at local health units, KhoaSod reported.

These quick-result tests work in just 20 minutes. If the result is positive, users are urged to go for a hospital follow-up immediately. If negative, they’re encouraged to pick the best prevention methods to stay that way.

Dr Pongthorn Chatpitak, head of the AIDS division, insisted HIV is preventable.

“Just use condoms, every time, with everyone, no matter how.”

He said condoms also prevent other sexually transmitted diseases and unplanned pregnancies.

To help, the DDC is scaling up distribution of free condoms and lubricant, and has expanded online services such as Stand By You, where users can assess their risk levels and have test kits discreetly delivered to their homes.

The department is also working with schools and youth groups to improve sex education and break taboos.

Today, July 4, the DDC will hold a campaign day at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang under the theme Equality with Safety: HPV x Condom, offering HPV vaccines, cervical cancer info, and STI education.

Officials hope the nationwide drive will curb the spread, reduce illness, and promote healthier, safer sex, especially among young people.