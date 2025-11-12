Phuket duo arrested with 2,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes

Officers act on tip-offs to crack down on illicit tobacco trade

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Published: November 12, 2025, 9:31 AM



Officials in Phuket Town busted two suspects for selling smuggled cigarettes after raids were launched in response to complaints from concerned residents.

The sting was launched after concerned residents tipped off officers about untaxed cigarettes being sold openly in shops.

Leading the crackdown were Mueang District Chief Pairoj Srilamul and Administrative Chief Sukanda Srirak, with backup from the Phuket District Volunteer Defence Corps under District Security Chief Thiti Bunyasathian and Aphichat Chanthawong.

The first raid took place at a shop on Ong Sim Phai Road in Talat Yai, where officials arrested a woman identified only by the pseudonym Am. Officers confiscated 1,413 packs of smuggled cigarettes along with 11,900 baht in cash and various other items.

She was charged with the possession and sale of goods for which excise tax had not been paid, in violation of Sections 203 and 204 of the Excise Act 2017.

Shortly after, officers moved in on a second shop on Tilok Phuket Road 2, just opposite Expo Mall. They arrested a man identified as Chaow and seized a further 622 packs of illegal cigarettes along with 6,760 baht in cash and other evidence, reported The Phuket News.

He now faces the same charges under the Excise Act.

Both suspects were taken to Phuket City Police Station, where they and the seized goods remain under investigation. Police say more raids could follow as part of an ongoing effort to crack down on the underground tobacco trade in the province.

In similar news, immigration police, excise officials, and the 13th Ranger Task Force joined forces to crack down on an illegal cigarette smuggling ring near the border in Sa Kaeo’s Khlong Hat district. The operation was launched following complaints from locals at Baan Khao Din market about suspicious activity involving untaxed cigarettes.

Officers conducted a sting operation and intercepted several suspicious vehicles in the area. Four Cambodian nationals were arrested and four vehicles were seized.

