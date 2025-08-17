VietJet Thailand launches Phuket-Mumbai flights at 1,400 baht

New international link opens doors for tourism and business

Bright Choomanee
Sunday, August 17, 2025
VietJet Thailand has launched its inaugural flight connecting Phuket and Mumbai, expanding its network to India. Pinyot Phiboolsongkram, vice president of commerce and customer relations at VietJet Thailand, announced the new route on August 14, enhancing travel options between Thailand’s popular tourist destination and India’s largest city.

The inaugural flight from Phuket to Mumbai was celebrated at Phuket International Airport, where travellers received special souvenirs and captured memorable photos before embarking on flight VZ762 to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

On August 15, flight VZ763 departed Mumbai and arrived smoothly in Phuket. Upon arrival, passengers were warmly welcomed at Phuket International Airport with souvenirs and traditional Thai garlands, highlighting the country’s renowned hospitality.

Pinyo expressed pride in launching the Phuket-Mumbai route, offering diverse and convenient travel options between the two significant cities. The new route aims to not only cater to tourists but also foster cultural exchanges and economic opportunities between Thailand and India.

With VietJet Thailand’s extensive domestic network, passengers from Mumbai can seamlessly connect to popular destinations across Thailand, while Thai travellers can explore the vibrant culture and charm of Mumbai.

Initially, the Phuket-Mumbai route operates with a frequency of four flights per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Flight VZ762 departs from Phuket at 10.10pm, arriving in Mumbai at 1.05am the following day. Conversely, flight VZ763 leaves Mumbai at 2.05am and reaches Phuket at 8.20am, with all times local, reported KhaoSod.

