Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court

Claims of assault and intimidation spark criminal investigation

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 2, 2025
110 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

An Indian tourist and a nightclub manager are heading to court after a dispute at a Pattaya venue allegedly turned violent over an unpaid bill and threats.

The incident reportedly took place at 4am on Friday, September 26, when 33 year old Rohit alleged that he was dragged behind the venue, beaten, and threatened with a firearm by the club’s manager and bouncers. The fallout was allegedly sparked by a disagreement over a high bar bill and a borrowed necklace.

Yesterday, October 1, at noon, V, a 35 year old Indian national and manager of the nightclub in question, surrendered to Pattaya City Police, accompanied by legal counsel. He handed over a designer lighter shaped like a pistol, claiming it was the item mistaken for a gun during the incident. V now faces multiple charges, including assault, unlawful detention, and breaching the Firearms Act, though he firmly denied all allegations and was released on 100,000 baht bail.

A 32 year old friend of V, speaking to the press under the alias Tone, described the men as previously friendly and familiar with each other. He alleged the issue began when Rohit left the club without paying a 450,000 baht bill and moved on to another bar. When contacted, Rohit allegedly provoked V with insults, which led to a heated exchange and physical altercation.

Tone insisted the supposed firearm was in fact a novelty lighter used to light a cigarette, and that Rohit was aware it wasn’t real. He called on the police to handle the matter fairly and transparently.

Meanwhile, Rohit remains steadfast in pursuing full legal action. He insists he was violently attacked and intimidated with a real firearm and denies provoking the manager, reported The Pattaya News.

He is prepared to testify in court and take part in police identification procedures.

With no resolution reached through mediation and conflicting stories from both sides, Pattaya police have confirmed the matter will now proceed to court.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.