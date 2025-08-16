Karon Municipality ordered to clear Kata Beach chairs in 15 days

The National Anti-Corruption Commission’s (NACC) Phuket office has instructed Karon Municipality to remove all beach chairs from Kata Beach within 15 days; failure to comply will result in legal action.

The directive was announced by Suwat Saowarat, Director of NACC Phuket, during a meeting with the Karon Mayor and local officials yesterday, August 15.

Following the meeting, an inspection took place at Kata Beach, confirming that the beach chairs were infringing on public land designated for communal use. Consequently, Karon Municipality has issued formal notices to the operators of these chairs, requiring them to dismantle any structures and clear all belongings from the beach within the stipulated timeframe.

Officials have warned that non-compliance will be met with “strict legal action.” Suwat also mentioned that NACC Phuket had provided guidance to the municipality, acknowledged its concerns, and instructed officials to strictly comply with the law.

The commission assured in its inspection report that it would continue to monitor, follow up, observe, and act within its jurisdiction, reported The Phuket News.

In other Phuket news, the southern Thailand province is seeking a transformation into a special administrative area to address its significant infrastructure and environmental challenges, according to Governor Sophon Suwannarat.

Sophon highlighted the province’s pressing issues, such as clean water shortages, inadequate wastewater management, waste disposal concerns, and road safety problems.

Budget constraints are hampering large-scale improvements, with the administration’s current budget standing at approximately 170 million baht. Sophon suggested that granting Phuket special administrative status could enable the completion of essential infrastructure projects

This status could facilitate projects like the Kathu-Patong expressway, known as the Patong Tunnel, projected to be operational by 2030, and plans to purchase water from abandoned mining pits to tackle water shortages.

Other initiatives include launching new night markets and integrating tourism with local communities.