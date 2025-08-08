Jet ski heroes drag tourist from Phuket rip current (video)

Quick-thinking rescue team braved rough waters to pull man to safety before CPR

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal37 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 8, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A dramatic jet ski rescue unfolded off Phuket’s Bang Tao-Surin Beach on Wednesday when two quick-thinking lifeguards hauled an unconscious foreign tourist from a deadly rip current.

Footage of the daring save, posted by Facebook user Witsarut Saman yesterday evening, August 7, shows the moment the lifeguards tore through pounding surf on a jet ski to reach the struggling swimmer.

“May he be safe,” Witsarut wrote alongside the clip, tagging it with the hashtag #ThankYouBangTaoSurinLifeguards. The video has since gained traction online, with many praising the lifeguards’ rapid response.

The man, believed to be a tourist, was found floating face down and unresponsive on Wednesday, August 6. Lifeguards pulled him onto the jet ski and raced back to shore, where they immediately began CPR. Staff from a nearby hotel and concerned beachgoers rushed to assist while emergency services were called.

Paramedics later transported the victim to Thalang Hospital. His identity and condition remain unknown at this stage, as officials have not found any identification documents.

Social media users flooded the post with messages of concern and support:

“Stay safe.”

“Too stubborn, please stay safe.”

Others criticised risky behaviour in hazardous surf:

“Easy to stop, just listen to the knowledge source, see them all over the beach every day.”

The incident comes as lifeguards along Phuket’s west coast ramp up warnings about treacherous undercurrents during the southwest monsoon season. Red flags currently fly on many of the island’s beaches, signalling dangerous swimming conditions.

A Phuket lifeguard spokesperson recently cautioned:

“Conditions can change within minutes. Even confident swimmers can be caught off guard. Please heed the warnings—they’re there to save lives.”

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has also advised of strong winds and high seas affecting the Andaman coast, further increasing the risk for swimmers and small vessels, reported The Phuket News.

Officials urge beachgoers to remain within designated swimming zones, avoid entering the water when red flags are posted, and never underestimate the power of rip currents.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
