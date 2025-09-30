Pickup truck crushes Burmese worker in Chon Buri car care centre

A Burmese worker at a car care centre in Chon Buri province crashed a customer’s pickup into a colleague, killing him yesterday.

The footage of the incident showed car care employees, customers, and bystanders attempting to pull the pickup truck away from the victim. The vehicle was parked on the car washing platform when both front wheels fell off, pinning the victim against a wall.

The video showed that the car did not move even after more than ten men tried to lift it back onto the platform. Witnesses later reported online that a rescue team was called to the scene and managed to lift the pickup onto the platform using a six-wheeled truck.

Channel 7 reported that the incident occurred at a car care centre in Soi Withun Damri 6, Ban Bueng district, Chon Buri province, at around 1.30pm. The victim, a Burmese worker at the shop, was identified as 36 year old Su Thwe Aw.

Su Thwe Aw sustained severe leg injuries. He was taken to the hospital after receiving first aid but later succumbed to his injuries.

The worker who drove the pickup onto the platform is also Burmese, identified as 33 year old Saw. In the video shared by Channel 7, Saw is seen crying and repeatedly saying he did not intend to hurt his colleague.

The 32 year old owner of the pickup told reporters that she frequently used the car wash service. She said she recognised that a different worker was handling her vehicle that day.

According to her, she saw the worker rev the engine while driving onto the platform, causing the two front wheels to fall off and crush another worker in front.

Police promised to provide justice to both parties. They plan to question Saw and other car care employees to confirm whether the incident was due to recklessness before determining the legal consequences for the suspect.