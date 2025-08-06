Teen arrested with pen gun after Phuket shooting scare

Weapon was found hidden in a bag under cloth as officers searched the residential area

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Chalong Police via The Phuket News

A Thai teen is in hot water after allegedly firing a shot outside a Phuket housing estate, sparking a swift police response—and ending in the discovery of a homemade pen gun hidden under a cloth.

Police in Chalong arrested 19 year old Amonrat Thongphakdee yesterday, August 5, after responding to reports of gunfire in front of a home in the KT Garden Home housing estate on Chao Fa East Road.

 

Officers from Chalong Police Station, led by Deputy Chief Investigator Police Lieutenant Colonel Kriangkrai Daokrajai, attended the scene at 12.33pm following a call to the 191 emergency hotline.

Upon arrival, they found Amonrat standing nearby and acting suspiciously. A quick search of the area revealed a brown shoulder bag concealed beneath a piece of fabric. Inside, police found a makeshift pen gun and two live rounds of 11mm ammunition.

Amonrat was immediately taken into custody and escorted to Chalong Police Station. Officers have since confirmed that he is facing charges for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Chalong Police Chief Police Colonel Rungrit Rattanaphakdee confirmed the arrest and said that the investigation remains ongoing.

“We are working to determine the motive and whether the firearm was discharged or involved in any other incidents.”

No injuries or damage to property were reported during the incident, though locals expressed alarm over the midday disturbance in their otherwise quiet neighbourhood, The Phuket News reported.

Homemade firearms, often fashioned from metal tubing and disguised as everyday objects like pens, have become a concerning trend in certain areas due to their concealability and ease of assembly. Police have been cracking down on the circulation and possession of these weapons, which pose a significant safety threat.

Amonrat remains in custody while officers continue questioning him and tracing the origin of the pen gun. Police have yet to confirm whether the weapon had been previously used or if more suspects may be involved.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues, with officers promising further updates once ballistic testing is completed.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
