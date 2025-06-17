Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga

A Burmese man has been arrested in Phang Nga, southern Thailand, after being caught with a homemade firearm and ammunition, just days after locals reported his suspicious activities.

The man, identified only as Ruay, was found in a hut without a number in Village 4, Lo Yuang subdistrict, Takua Thung district, following a tip-off that he was frequently seen carrying a gun.

At approximately 3.30pm yesterday, June 16, officers from Khok Kloi Police Station acted on the intelligence provided by the informant.

They arrived at the scene and observed the suspect walking in front of the hut, carrying a cream-coloured bag.

When the suspect saw the officers, he immediately became nervous and suspicious, prompting the officers to reveal themselves and request a search.

During the search, officers discovered a homemade Thai handgun, four rounds of 12-gauge bullets, and a black leather holster hidden inside the bag.

The weapons were seized as evidence. Ruay, who spoke Thai fluently, confessed that the firearm and ammunition were real and that he had bought them from Bang Sob Shop for 800 baht. He also revealed that he had been carrying the gun around various locations in the area.

Further investigation revealed that Ruay’s permit to enter Thailand had expired, and he was consequently charged with multiple offences.

These included possession of firearms and ammunition without permission, carrying a weapon in a public place without valid justification, and being a foreign national overstaying in the country, reported The Phuket News.

The police took the suspect into custody, and the case will be further investigated at Khok Kloi Police Station.

The arrest highlights ongoing concerns about the illegal possession and trafficking of firearms, especially in remote areas. With an increasing number of such incidents being reported, police are stepping up efforts to crack down on illegal gun ownership across the country.