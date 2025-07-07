Thai girl risks brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets

Packaging design and bear-shaped products cause violent mistake

Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
397 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ Chiangmai Report

A two year old Thai girl in the northern province of Chiang Mai lost consciousness and may suffer long-term brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets and eating more than 10 of them on July 2.

The girl’s father took to Facebook to warn other parents about the dangers of cannabis gummies after his daughter was hospitalised twice following the accidental consumption.

He explained that his daughter lived with his older brother. On the day of the incident, the girl’s teacher called her uncle to the school, as she was unresponsive and appeared drowsy, with her eyes half-closed and lacking her usual energy.

The uncle rushed her to a hospital, but doctors were initially unable to identify the cause of her condition. The girl later lost consciousness and was kept in for further diagnosis and treatment.

Suspecting she may have consumed alcohol left at home after his birthday party on July 1, the uncle contacted all his friends who had attended. Eventually, he discovered that one friend had accidentally left a packet of ganja gummies at the house.

Girl mistakes ganja gummies for snacks
Photo via Channel 8

Upon checking, the family found only two gummies left in the package. It was believed the girl had consumed more than 10. The packaging resembled a child’s snack, and the gummies were shaped like bears, leading to the tragic mistake.

The family immediately informed the doctors, who confirmed the girl’s condition was caused by a sudden alteration of consciousness because of cannabis intoxication. She also developed an acute sinus infection linked to the ingestion.

Girl eats cannabis gummies and at brain damage risk
Photo via Facebook/ Chiangmai Report

Although discharged from the hospital later that day, the girl began suffering from hallucinations and a high fever, prompting her family to return her to the hospital that evening.

Her father is now demanding accountability from the uncle’s friend, as the family incurred over 50,000 baht in medical expenses. The father added that health insurance would not cover the medical costs, as the symptoms resulted from drug ingestion.

Father demands responsibility after daughter eats cannabis gummies
Photo via Facebook/ Chiangmai Report

According to the doctor, the cannabis may have caused lasting neurological effects on the young girl, putting the father and the family in fear.

Thai PBS reported that the father filed a complaint against the friend of the girl’s uncle at Hang Dong Police Station. He hoped the owner of the gummies to show his responsibility and also hoped this incident would prompt the government to take stricter control over cannabis-infused products.

