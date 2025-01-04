Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver’s warnings (video)

Screenshot of Somnuck Chanagune Facebook video

A video involving tourists engaging in intimate behaviour on a tuk tuk has sparked widespread online criticism. Despite being cautioned by the driver to stop, the tourists continued, leading the driver to let the incident unfold.

The incident was shared on social media yesterday, January 3, by a Facebook user named Somnuck Chanagune who posted a 34-second clip with the caption, “No matter how much I told them to stop, they didn’t listen. Whatever, just let it be.”

The video, which was taken on the user’s own tuk tuk, showed tourists who had hailed the vehicle for transport to their accommodation. Shortly after boarding, they began engaging in intimate activities. This prompted the driver to intervene, but his warnings were ignored, reported KhaoSod.

The online community quickly reacted to the video, offering a range of comments. Many users expressed their disbelief and amusement at the situation.

“The driver should keep his eyes on the road.”

“Thanks for the entertaining sports scene.”

“You should charge extra for this experience.”

“This ride is worth every penny with that added thrill.”

In related news, a witness protested after a couple engaged in sexual activity on Pattaya Beach, near Mueang Pattaya Police Station, in front of a crowd of beachgoers in December. The witness shared a video of the incident, showing the couple, whose nationality was not disclosed, having sex on the beach. The footage was provided to Channel 7 yesterday, January 3.

The witness reported that he encountered the incident towards the end of December while enjoying the beach with a group of friends.

In other news, shocked residents in Pattaya have raised alarms over a sordid discovery at the local railway station on December 11. Concerned locals reported finding used condoms, wrappers, and tissues strewn near a pile of track ballast in the station’s multipurpose area, sparking fears of a public health hazard.