Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square

Netizens hail patriotic act by Plan B Media founder

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
83 2 minutes read
Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Plan B Media

Plan B Media is the company behind the #TruthFromThailand billboard in New York City’s Times Square, which went viral on Thai social media. The company also displayed the Thai national flag across its 19,775 screens throughout Thailand to boost morale among frontline Thai soldiers in the border clashes.

The X account @Gossip_Gun, yesterday, July 29, shared a video of the billboard located atop a building in Times Square, with a caption that read…

“Found #TruthFromThailand in the middle of Times Square, NY. We announce this to the world!”

In the video, the hashtag #TruthFromThailand appeared alongside the Thai national flag on a billboard at the top of the building. Another larger billboard behind it also featured the Thai flag.

Thai netizens questioned who could afford the high rental fee for such prime advertising space. Many expressed admiration for the gesture and praised those behind the project for their patriotism.

#TruthFromThailand Time Square
Photo via Facebook/ Plan B Media

The official Facebook page of Plan B Media later revealed that the company and its founder, Palin “B” Lojanagosin, were behind the billboards in New York. The post featured images of each billboard along with a caption stating…

“Plan B pays tribute to the bravery of the Thai soldiers who sacrificed their lives to courageously protect Thai territory during the incident at the Thai-Cambodian border.

Related Articles

We also send our heartfelt support to the Thai military and the families of all the heroes. Your sacrifice will forever remain in the hearts of the Thai people. #TruthFromThailand #ThailandLovesPeaceButWillNotCowerInWar”

Thai national flag Time Square
Photo via Facebook/ Plan B Media

In addition to the overseas campaign, Plan B Media launched a domestic initiative displaying the Thai national flag across all screens it manages throughout Thailand. The company’s Facebook page announced…

“We invite all Thais to honour and remember the bravery of our heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect our homeland. At 8am and 6pm, during the national anthem, Plan B will display the Thai national flag across more than 19,775 media screens nationwide as a symbol of respect.”

Thai national flags on road
Photo via Facebook/ Plan B Media

Thai netizens and celebrities expressed appreciation on social media. One prominent voice was well-known political activist Chuwit Kamolvisit, who shared an image of the Times Square billboard and praised Palin. Chuwit wrote…

“The person who raised the Thai tricolour flag on the billboard is the owner of the most expensive billboard concession in New York. He is the young owner of Plan B. His name is B, Palin Lojanagosin.

I know him as a young businessman with big dreams who successfully took his company public, a truly commendable achievement. But what’s even more admirable is his patriotism. He displayed the Thai national flag on an LED screen that costs 3 million baht per month to rent, showing this image for one minute every hour.

He understands the importance of communicating the truth to the world, especially given how untrustworthy the Cambodians have proven to be. Who else has the courage he does?”

Thai national flag MBK Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Plan B Media
Thai flag raised to boost morale for Thai soldiers at border
Photo via Facebook/ Plan B Media
Plan B Media billboard
Photo via Facebook/ Plan B Media

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach gets sandy makeover to woo tourists | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach gets sandy makeover to woo tourists

12 seconds ago
Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square

10 minutes ago
Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits

11 minutes ago
Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow | Thaiger Phuket News

Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow

16 minutes ago
Police seize illegal e-cigarettes and ketamine in Bangkok raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize illegal e-cigarettes and ketamine in Bangkok raid

31 minutes ago
Pattaya motorbike gang traps delivery driver in midnight road rage (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike gang traps delivery driver in midnight road rage (video)

45 minutes ago
Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility

51 minutes ago
Bangkok on her own terms: Is Thailand’s capital safe for solo female travellers? | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Bangkok on her own terms: Is Thailand’s capital safe for solo female travellers?

57 minutes ago
Former laundry owner arrested for Buriram coin machine thefts | Thaiger Crime News

Former laundry owner arrested for Buriram coin machine thefts

1 hour ago
Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour

1 hour ago
Phuket drowning in rubbish: Mayor vows not to quit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drowning in rubbish: Mayor vows not to quit

1 hour ago
Trang police raid drug gang after murder linked to 33 year old | Thaiger Crime News

Trang police raid drug gang after murder linked to 33 year old

1 hour ago
Cambodia &#8216;catches&#8217; Thai spy pigeon, Thais in stitches | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia ‘catches’ Thai spy pigeon, Thais in stitches

1 hour ago
Lottery enthusiasts brave rain for lucky numbers in Ang Thong | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery enthusiasts brave rain for lucky numbers in Ang Thong

1 hour ago
Ratchaburi shop owner seeks lottery luck from temple spirit | Thaiger Thailand News

Ratchaburi shop owner seeks lottery luck from temple spirit

2 hours ago
Man dies in Kanchanaburi car crash after fleeing police checkpoint | Thaiger Road deaths

Man dies in Kanchanaburi car crash after fleeing police checkpoint

2 hours ago
Mysterious body found at Bang Saen Beach, police seek identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious body found at Bang Saen Beach, police seek identity

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 36 provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 36 provinces

2 hours ago
Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | Thaiger Thailand News

Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo

17 hours ago
Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute

17 hours ago
Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date

18 hours ago
Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk&#8217;s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk’s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video)

18 hours ago
Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance | Thaiger Thailand News

Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance

18 hours ago
Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal

19 hours ago
Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach

19 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
83 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x