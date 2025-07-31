Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square

Plan B Media is the company behind the #TruthFromThailand billboard in New York City’s Times Square, which went viral on Thai social media. The company also displayed the Thai national flag across its 19,775 screens throughout Thailand to boost morale among frontline Thai soldiers in the border clashes.

The X account @Gossip_Gun, yesterday, July 29, shared a video of the billboard located atop a building in Times Square, with a caption that read…

“Found #TruthFromThailand in the middle of Times Square, NY. We announce this to the world!”

In the video, the hashtag #TruthFromThailand appeared alongside the Thai national flag on a billboard at the top of the building. Another larger billboard behind it also featured the Thai flag.

Thai netizens questioned who could afford the high rental fee for such prime advertising space. Many expressed admiration for the gesture and praised those behind the project for their patriotism.

The official Facebook page of Plan B Media later revealed that the company and its founder, Palin “B” Lojanagosin, were behind the billboards in New York. The post featured images of each billboard along with a caption stating…

“Plan B pays tribute to the bravery of the Thai soldiers who sacrificed their lives to courageously protect Thai territory during the incident at the Thai-Cambodian border.

We also send our heartfelt support to the Thai military and the families of all the heroes. Your sacrifice will forever remain in the hearts of the Thai people. #TruthFromThailand #ThailandLovesPeaceButWillNotCowerInWar”

In addition to the overseas campaign, Plan B Media launched a domestic initiative displaying the Thai national flag across all screens it manages throughout Thailand. The company’s Facebook page announced…

“We invite all Thais to honour and remember the bravery of our heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect our homeland. At 8am and 6pm, during the national anthem, Plan B will display the Thai national flag across more than 19,775 media screens nationwide as a symbol of respect.”

Thai netizens and celebrities expressed appreciation on social media. One prominent voice was well-known political activist Chuwit Kamolvisit, who shared an image of the Times Square billboard and praised Palin. Chuwit wrote…

“The person who raised the Thai tricolour flag on the billboard is the owner of the most expensive billboard concession in New York. He is the young owner of Plan B. His name is B, Palin Lojanagosin.

I know him as a young businessman with big dreams who successfully took his company public, a truly commendable achievement. But what’s even more admirable is his patriotism. He displayed the Thai national flag on an LED screen that costs 3 million baht per month to rent, showing this image for one minute every hour.

He understands the importance of communicating the truth to the world, especially given how untrustworthy the Cambodians have proven to be. Who else has the courage he does?”