Foreign woman caught offering illegal travel packages in Phuket

Locals accuse officials of ignoring long-term violations of restricted jobs

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2025, 4:01 PM
Photo via Facebook/ เฉลิมพงศ์ แสงดี - Chalermpong Saengdee

A Member of Parliament (MP) for Phuket province criticised a foreign woman allegedly offering travel packages illegally to tourists on a beach.

Chalermpong Saengdee, an MP from the People’s Party, shared a video of the woman on his Facebook page on Friday, November 7. The nationality of the foreign suspect has not yet been identified.

In the footage, the woman is seen approaching two foreign beachgoers, talking to the pair, and showing something on her mobile phone.

Chalermpong explained in the caption that the video was sent to him by a resident. According to the original poster, the woman was suspected of working illegally as a tour guide and attempting to sell a travel package to the tourists.

The MP stressed that the tour guide profession is reserved exclusively for Thai citizens and urged the relevant authorities to take action. He concluded his caption by stating, “Occupations reserved for Thai citizens must be strictly protected.”

Foreigner illegally works in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เฉลิมพงศ์ แสงดี – Chalermpong Saengdee

Phuket locals expressed frustration in the comments section, saying that foreigners had long been violating the law restricting certain jobs to Thai nationals. They claimed this woman was not the first to work illegally as a tour guide in the province and that residents were now used to such incidents.

Several commenters claimed to have seen foreigners openly working in various professions across Phuket, while authorities turned a blind eye. Some of the comments read…

“Last night, I saw an Indian man selling perfume in the Bangla area.”

“These foreigners bribe the police, so what can we do?”

“I’ve seen many foreign workers in the Kata area. No one takes action.”

“There are lots of foreigners working or begging in Kata and Karon.”

“You’re an MP, shouldn’t you coordinate with officials to handle this?”

Illegal foreign tour guide Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เฉลิมพงศ์ แสงดี – Chalermpong Saengdee

Some netizens also criticised the government’s visa-free policy, arguing that it attracts more foreigners seeking illegal work rather than genuine tourists.

Although the woman’s face is visible in the video, it remains unclear whether any legal action has been taken against her.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.