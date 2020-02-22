American man arrested for theft at Phuket mall | The Thaiger

Crime
American man arrested for theft at Phuket mall
An American man has been arrested for theft after allegedly stealing three designer wallets from a shop at Phuket’s Central Floresta shopping mall. Twenty-one year old Christopher Braman was arrested at the shopping centre in tambon Ratsada on charges of theft and overstaying his visa, police said yesterday.
After the arrest, police took Braman him to his rented room in tambon Chalong, where they found three Gucci wallets.
Kanthima Niyakit, 37, manager of the Gucci shop at Central Phuket Floresta, had earlier filed a complaint with accusing a male foreigner of stealing three Gucci wallets from her shop on Wednesday night. The stolen items were a brown wallet, priced at 15,500 baht, a tiger-print wallet worth 13,440 baht, and a bee-print wallet valued at 14,100 baht.
Police examined CCTV footage at the shop and tracked down the suspect, who was caught while walking at the mall on Thursday afternoon.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Udon Thani thief arrested after “invisibility spell” fails to work
Police in the northeastern province of Udon Thani yesterday arrested a thief claiming to have magical powers, after his “invisibility spell” failed to work. Thirty-two year old Anurak Promwang claims to have used the spell successfully many times in the past, and blames the removal of his trousers for his arrest. Security footage captured the thief in action, including the moment he left the building wearing just a shirt and underwear.
Officials say the Theerada Pharmacy in Udon Thani City was robbed. Security footage not only showed the thief in his underwear, revealing tattoos on his legs, but also his Toyota truck. At the suspect’s home officers found evidence including the truck, pliers and screwdrivers used to break into the store, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products. They say this is not Anurak’s first time robbing a store and believe he has robbed at least 10 other businesses in the area.
Anurak was jailed 13 years ago for a drug offence. When was released, he worked as a delivery driver in Bangkok, later returning home to Udon Thani to stay with his wife, with whom he had a child. Anurak told police he entered monkhood for eight years, during which time he “learned magic and got tattoos” that could help him. He says he mastered the “invisibility spell,” allowing him to rob at least 10 businesses without being caught.
Anurak believes he was just unlucky this time. While he was breaking into the shop, his trousers ripped and he wasn’t able to walk comfortably, so he took them off, leaving him in his underwear and exposing his tattoos. He believes this is the reason the spell didn’t work and he was caught on security footage.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Police chief denies officers killed suspect
“We didn’t kill him, he killed himself”
The police chief in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, denies claims that one of his men kicked a motorcyclist off his bike. The 28 year old man, identified only as “Pisanu,” died after he fell off his Honda Wave motorbike. He was fleeing a police checkpoint at the time. He suffered head injuries after mounting the footpath and hitting his head on a sign.
A friend, “Sasina, who was with Pisanu at the time of the incident, says that he and the victim went to a shop to buy alcohol. After leaving the shop, they came to a police checkpoint, Pisanu turned back against traffic and was kicked off his bike by police.
Police Chief Siraphop Anusiri hit back, saying that none of his officers kicked the man off his bike. He says there were three bikes, one of which turned back and tried to flee, causing officers to reposition their checkpoint to stop him.
“He killed himself trying to flee.”
SOURCE: ThaiVisa | Daily NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Lop Buri gold shop gunman pleads guilty to all nine charges
The school principal, who gunned down three people, including a 2 year old boy, and injured four others during a robbery in Lop Buri province on January 9, has pleaded guilty to all charges.
38 year old Prasitthichai Khaokaew, stormed into the Robinsons shopping centre and strode up to the Aurora Gold Shop brandishing a pistol and silencer and calmly shot at staff and customers. He was wearing a military-style combat uniform and bike helmet and escaped on a 110cc motorbike after shooting a security guard as he fled the crime scene.
The three people killed were the security guard, Mr. Thirachat Nimma, an employee of the gold shop, Ms. Thidarat Thongthip and the young boy, Panuwit Wongyu. The gunman escaped with 33 gold necklaces valued around 665,000 baht. These items were recovered the day after the man’s arrest at his parent’s home.
The gunman was identified as the principal of a Sing Buri public school and arrested on January 21. Prasitthichai was yesterday indicted on nine charges, including pre-mediated murder, attempted murder and robbery to illegal possession of firearms and carrying firearms in public without permission.
The shootings and murders shocked Thai society.
Prasitthichai was escorted from prison to the Criminal Court in Bangkok yesterday morning to hear the nine charges filed against him. He pleaded guilty to all nine charges. The first hearing is scheduled for March 23.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Hotels in Hua Hin ordered to check on Chinese tourists after confirmed coronavirus case
Hungarian overstayer dies in Suvarnabhumi detention cell
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Udon Thani thief arrested after “invisibility spell” fails to work
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Man comes face to face with 5-metre king cobra while in bed
US embassy, Amnesty International oppose Future Forward dissolution decision
American man arrested for theft at Phuket mall
Used-car dealer, entire family dead in mass suicide
BTS switches ON its domination of the pop world with their new album ‘Map of the Soul:7’
China reports further reduction in new coronavirus cases, down to 397; Korea has a second death
Busted! Cambodia cracks down on suggestive Facebook sellers
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Disbanded Future Forward Party vows to fight on
Police chief denies officers killed suspect
Lop Buri gold shop gunman pleads guilty to all nine charges
Unemployment rises 34% in Phuket due to virus’s impact
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
Trending
- Top 104 hours ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
- Expats1 day ago
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Korea reports 15 more coronavirus cases, total now 46
- Bangkok4 days ago
Gunman allegedly shoots and kills ex-wife at mall in Bangkok, another injured
- Crime3 days ago
Korean tourist allegedly attacked in Pattaya after refusing to give money to a Thai woman
- Thailand3 days ago
3 solutions to Thailand’s English teacher shortage
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Drug runners killed in Chiang Rai clashes
- Coronavirus2 days ago
CORONAVIRUS update: Scientists debunk conspiracies, South Korea cases jump to 82