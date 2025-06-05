Foreign tourist vandalises Chiang Mai temple, police seek suspect

A foreign tourist is on the run after spray-painting graffiti on the historic wall of Wat Lam Chang, a 650-year-old temple in Chiang Mai’s old city. The culprit, who left behind English-language text and a house motif, is now being hunted by police after reportedly fleeing the northern province by air.

The incident was first reported by the temple’s abbot, who filed a complaint with Chiang Mai City Police on Tuesday morning, June 3. According to the abbot, the outer wall of the temple, located on Ratchapakhinai Road, was found defaced around midnight. The vandalism was discovered near a mural of an elephant painted by a local artist, causing significant damage to the historical site.

Wat Lam Chang, founded during the reign of King Mangrai over 650 years ago, has long been a symbol of Chiang Mai’s cultural heritage. However, in recent years, the temple has fallen victim to multiple acts of vandalism. In response, the temple has spent large sums repainting the walls and even offered rewards for information leading to the arrest of offenders. Recently, the temple also installed surveillance cameras around the perimeter to combat the growing problem.

According to CCTV footage and neighbouring residents, the vandal was identified as a foreign man who arrived alone on a motorcycle. Further investigations confirmed that the suspect is a US tourist, who has since left Chiang Mai by plane. Police are now coordinating with immigration officials to track the suspect’s movements and apprehend him, reported Bangkok Post.

The abbot made it clear that the temple would pursue legal action and would not accept any settlements in the case. “This is not just about cleaning the walls; it’s about respecting our cultural heritage,” he said.

Police are also investigating previous incidents of vandalism at the site, with no arrests yet made in connection to those.

This latest incident has reignited concerns about the protection of Chiang Mai’s cultural landmarks, with the rise in foreign tourists raising alarms about the preservation of historic sites. Following similar cases in other parts of Thailand, there are growing calls for stricter enforcement and preventive measures to protect public property from vandalism.