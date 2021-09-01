Phuket
1 new death, another daily Covid-19 record in Phuket
With one new death and one new Phuket Sandbox traveller infected, Phuket continues its upward climb in Covid-19 infection rates. Yesterday saw a record 257 Covid-19 infections in one day (Monday), one more than the last new record high in Phuket the day before. For Tuesday Phuket has reported 119 new infections.
The death from Monday’s totals brought the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Phuket to 20, with 8 of those deaths occurring during August, 2 more than the number who died in July. The rolling 7 day infection total of 1,452 is now 16 times higher than the original threshold that would cause the Phuket Sandbox to be reconsidered, revised or cancelled.
Breakdowns of Phuket data, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.
TOTALS
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|TIME
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|DAILY
|Total new domestic daily cases (Monday)
|257
|+1
|WEEKLY
|Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days
|1,452
|+99
|TOTAL
|Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below)
|4,331
|+257
|DEATHS
|Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3
|20
|1
ANTIGEN TEST KITS
People test with antigen test kits when they are at-risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests
|47
|+37
|People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket
|998
|+233
HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION
- 2,014: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 184 from yesterday
- 2,552: Total number of people released from medical care, up 123 from yesterday
|HOSPITAL BEDS
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|Total hospital beds in Phuket
|1,715
|+75
|Occupied hospital beds
|1,337
|+37
|Available hospital beds
|303
|-37
|Hospital bed occupancy rate
|79.27%
|0%
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|DESIGNATION
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|RED PATIENTS
|severe Covid-19 infections
|34
|0
|YELLOW PATIENTS
|moderate Covid-19 infections
|316
|0
|GREEN PATIENTS
|mild Covid-19 symptoms
|397
|-14
ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET
The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:
- 83: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 1 from yesterday
- 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
- 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
- 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday
DAILY CASES THIS MONTH
|AUGUST
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|1
36
|2
32
|3
21
|4
65
|5
33
|6
40
|7
40
|8
81
|9
61
|10
37
|11
104
|12
33
|13
82
|14
109
|15
49
|16
50
|17
43
|18
89
|19
129
|20
101
|21
126
|22
124
|23
73
|24
156
|25
189
|26
169
|27
209
|28
210
|29
162
|30
256
|31
257
COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION
|Mueang Phuket
|Kathu
|Thalang
|
|
|
SOURCE: The Phuket News
