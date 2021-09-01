1 new death, another daily Covid-19 record in Phuket

With one new death and one new Phuket Sandbox traveller infected, Phuket continues its upward climb in Covid-19 infection rates. Yesterday saw a record 257 Covid-19 infections in one day (Monday), one more than the last new record high in Phuket the day before. For Tuesday Phuket has reported 119 new infections.

The death from Monday’s totals brought the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Phuket to 20, with 8 of those deaths occurring during August, 2 more than the number who died in July. The rolling 7 day infection total of 1,452 is now 16 times higher than the original threshold that would cause the Phuket Sandbox to be reconsidered, revised or cancelled.

Breakdowns of Phuket data, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY DAILY Total new domestic daily cases (Monday) 257 +1 WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,452 +99 TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 4,331 +257 DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 20 1

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at-risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 47 +37 People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 998 +233

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

2,014: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 184 from yesterday

2,552: Total number of people released from medical care, up 123 from yesterday

HOSPITAL BEDS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY Total hospital beds in Phuket 1,715 +75 Occupied hospital beds 1,337 +37 Available hospital beds 303 -37 Hospital bed occupancy rate 79.27% 0%

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 0 YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 316 0 GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 397 -14

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

83: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 1 from yesterday

42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY 1 36 2 32 3 21 4 65 5 33 6 40 7 40 8 81 9 61 10 37 11 104 12 33 13 82 14 109 15 49 16 50 17 43 18 89 19 129 20 101 21 126 22 124 23 73 24 156 25 189 26 169 27 209 28 210 29 162 30 256 31 257

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang Rassada – 1,046 cases (+65)

Phuket Town – 772 (+36 total) Talad Yai 488, (+33) Talad Neua 284 (+3)

Wichit – 382 (+14)

Chalong – 140 (+5)

Koh Kaew – 136 (+11)

Rawai – 183 (+64)

Koh Kaew – 136 (+11) Rawai – 183 (+64) Karon – 50 (+2) Kathu – 208 (+16)

Patong – 178 (+2)

Patong – 178 (+2) Kamala – 52 (+3) Cherng Talay – 263 (+5)

Srisoonthorn – 218 (+13)

Srisoonthorn – 218 (+13) Thepkrasattri – 162 (+7)

Pa Khlok – 81 (+6)

Mai Khao – 47 (+2)

Sakhu – 17 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

