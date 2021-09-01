Connect with us

Phuket

1 new death, another daily Covid-19 record in Phuket

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Phuket saw 1 death and 267 daily Covid-19 infections yesterday. (via Yahoo)

With one new death and one new Phuket Sandbox traveller infected, Phuket continues its upward climb in Covid-19 infection rates. Yesterday saw a record 257 Covid-19 infections in one day (Monday), one more than the last new record high in Phuket the day before. For Tuesday Phuket has reported 119 new infections.

The death from Monday’s totals brought the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Phuket to 20, with 8 of those deaths occurring during August, 2 more than the number who died in July. The rolling 7 day infection total of 1,452 is now 16 times higher than the original threshold that would cause the Phuket Sandbox to be reconsidered, revised or cancelled.

Breakdowns of Phuket data, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases (Monday) 257 +1
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,452 +99
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 4,331 +257
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 20 1

 

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at-risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 47 +37
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 998 +233

 

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

  • 2,014: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 184 from yesterday
  • 2,552: Total number of people released from medical care, up 123 from yesterday
HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 1,715 +75
Occupied hospital beds 1,337 +37
Available hospital beds 303 -37
Hospital bed occupancy rate 79.27% 0%

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 316 0
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 397 -14

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 83: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 1 from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

 

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST
SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY
1

36

 2

32

 3

21

 4

65

 5

33

 6

40

 7

40
8

81

 9

61

 10

37

 11

104

 12

33

 13

82

 14

109
15

49

 16

50

 17

43

 18

89

 19

129

 20

101

 21

126
22

124

 23

73

 24

156

 25

189

 26

169

 27

209

 28

210
29

162

 30

256

 31

257

 

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1,046 cases (+65)
    Phuket Town – 772 (+36 total)

    • Talad Yai 488, (+33)
    • Talad Neua 284 (+3)
  • Wichit – 382 (+14)
  • Chalong – 140 (+5)
    Koh Kaew – 136 (+11)
    Rawai – 183 (+64)
  • Karon – 50 (+2)
  • Kathu – 208 (+16)
    Patong – 178 (+2)
  • Kamala – 52 (+3)
  • Cherng Talay – 263 (+5)
    Srisoonthorn – 218 (+13)
  • Thepkrasattri – 162 (+7)
  • Pa Khlok – 81 (+6)
  • Mai Khao – 47 (+2)
    Sakhu – 17 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

