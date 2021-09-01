Connect with us

Thailand

Poacher arrested in Pathum Thani for allegedly catching and selling macaques

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Marino Miculan/Flickr

An alleged poacher was arrested by the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department officials today. The suspect and another man would allegedly shoot wild macaque monkeys with tranquilising darts and later sell the monkeys for 1,000 to 1,500 baht each. Officers say 40 year old Pitak Thongsu was found with 6 macaques in his possession.

Head of special operations for Conservation Administration Zone 6, Sombat Roongtaeng-on, led officials from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division police in the arrest of 40 year old Pitak Thongsu at his house in Pathum Thani, a central Thai province.

Officials had previously received intelligence that Pitak, and an accomplice who has not been apprehended, were capturing macaques at Wat Samrong in Nakhon Sawan, yesterday. Pitak has been charged with possession of protected wildlife without permission in violation of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019. Pitak allegedly said that he normally sells monkeys to buyers in the neighbouring Phichit province. He added that he sold the macaques for between 1,000 to 1,500 baht and that he didn’t discriminate between catching male or female monkeys.

Pitak did stipulate that he didn’t capture and sell any monkeys that had marks indicating they had been sterilised, in order to avoid prosecution. The sterilisation programme for macaques in Hua Hin started last month.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Chinese Embassy condemns those disparaging Sinovac vaccine
Tourism3 hours ago

Tourists flood Khao Yai Park after viral video of curious bear
Crime4 hours ago

Thitisan refutes murder, argues for assault charges instead
Sponsored1 day ago

A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Expats5 hours ago

Another missing expat man found safe after being lost in forest
Technology7 hours ago

Facebook video recommendations disabled after labelling black men Primates
Eastern Thailand9 hours ago

Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket9 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19 passes 5,000 infections, bed occupancy up 5%
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals
Politics14 hours ago

PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
Thailand14 hours ago

The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 257 deaths, news briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Japan to donate 300,000 more AstraZeneca vaccines next week
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October
North East1 day ago

British man Barry found 3 days after getting lost in forest
Crime1 day ago

4.6 million methamphetamine pills found on som tam vendor turned smuggler
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending