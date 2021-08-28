Connect with us

Phuket

1 new death as daily Covid-19 infections in Phuket top 200

PHOTO: valeriy ryasnyanskiy unsplash

Just 16 days after Phuket saw domestic Covid-19 infections surpass 100 cases in a day, the island has now passed the 200 mark with 209 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday. The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office also released data confirming 1 more Phuket Sandbox international traveller infection and 1 death from Covid-19.

The surge in cases has now pushed the 7-day rolling today to over 1000, after passing 900 yesterday and 800 the day before. The current 7-day total in the province is 1,046. The numbers on Phuket over the past week, per capita, are well in excess of Bangkok which was plunged into curfews and harsh restrictions due to surging Covid-19 in July.

Breakdowns of Phuket data, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 209 +40
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,046 +108
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 3,553 +209
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 19 1

 

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at-risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 48 -55
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 492 +49

 

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

  • 1,411: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 102 from yesterday
  • 2,214: Total number of people released from medical care, up 105 from yesterday
HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 1,599 +78
Occupied hospital beds 1,104 +51
Available hospital beds 495 +27
Hospital bed occupancy rate 69.04% -0.19%

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 32 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 324 0
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 420 +27

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 75: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 1 from yesterday
  • 39: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

 

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST
SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY
1

36

 2

32

 3

21

 4

65

 5

33

 6

40

 7

40
8

81

 9

61

 10

37

 11

104

 12

33

 13

82

 14

109
15

49

 16

50

 17

43

 18

89

 19

129

 20

101

 21

126
22

124

 23

73

 24

156

 25

189

 26

169

 27

209

 28
29 30 31

 

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 771 cases (+69)
    Phuket Town – 615 (+16 total)

    • Talad Yai 362, (+14)
    • Talad Neua 253 (+2)
  • Wichit – 332 (+11)
  • Chalong – 118 (+3)
  • Koh Kaew – 97 (+4)
  • Rawai – 96 (+13)
  • Karon – 40
  • Kathu – 172 (+10)
  • Patong – 164 (+3)
  • Kamala – 45
  • Cherng Talay – 251 (+5)
  • Srisoonthorn – 165 (+20)
  • Thepkrasattri – 134 (+7)
  • Pa Khlok – 59 (+5)
  • Mai Khao – 37 (+1)
  • Sakhu – 16

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

