Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya

Public anger grows over police silence and weak enforcement

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
726 1 minute read
Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

A Thai woman tragically died in hospital in Pattaya after a British man crashed his electric off-road motorcycle into her motorbike on Thursday, August 14.

The accident occurred in Soi Bonkot 8 in Bang Lamung district at around 11pm on Thursday. The British national, whose name has not been released, reportedly collided with the motorbike of 49 year old Churairat Phetraksa.

Churairat sustained severe head injuries and multiple scratches across her body. The British man was also injured, not from the crash itself, but after being physically assaulted by residents who witnessed the incident.

Witnesses accused the British man of repeatedly performing wheelies along the road before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into Churairat. One woman commented on a Facebook news page that the impact was severe and that Churairat had lost a significant amount of blood at the scene.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station stated they would review CCTV footage to determine fault but did not comment on whether the British man had been subjected to an alcohol test.

Motorcycle accident by forign man leaves Thai woman in serious injury
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

The Facebook page, ข่าว พัทยาดริ๊งด่อง, reported yesterday, August 17, that Churairat died in hospital. The page also questioned police over the accountability and potential punishment of the foreign motorcyclist.

Thai netizens expressed frustration and anger in the comments section, accusing authorities of favouring foreigners and criticising what they saw as weak law enforcement. Comments included…

Related Articles

“Laws in their home countries are very strict, but in Thailand they do whatever they want if they have money.”

“I believe he has already returned home. Thailand has no safety.”

“Police arrest street vendors but ignore foreign thugs and drug addicts. Money is everything. Weak laws and corruption everywhere. Poor locals.”

Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident in Pattaya by British motorcyclist
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

However, some users cautioned against stereotyping all foreigners, with Thai women married to or dating foreigners defending their partners and urging that criticism should be case by case.

As of now, police have not provided any update to the public on legal proceedings against the foreign motorcyclist.

Latest Thailand News
Stray dog in Songkhla melts hearts begging for toy from claw machine | Thaiger Thailand News

Stray dog in Songkhla melts hearts begging for toy from claw machine

2 minutes ago
IHG Hotels &#038; Resorts announces senior appointments ahead of the opening of Thailand’s first voco hotel | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts announces senior appointments ahead of the opening of Thailand’s first voco hotel

29 minutes ago
Jay Fai under scrutiny after YouTuber charged 4,000 baht for crab omelette | Thaiger Bangkok News

Jay Fai under scrutiny after YouTuber charged 4,000 baht for crab omelette

37 minutes ago
Foreigners filmed chasing and beating Thai man in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigners filmed chasing and beating Thai man in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai flying trainer dies after Phuket glider crash with Russian student | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai flying trainer dies after Phuket glider crash with Russian student

2 hours ago
Thai cancer patient faces scrutiny over 1.6 million baht donation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cancer patient faces scrutiny over 1.6 million baht donation

4 hours ago
Thai and Cambodian officials clash over legitimacy of landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai and Cambodian officials clash over legitimacy of landmines

4 hours ago
Fatal collision on Phuket bypass road claims young motorcyclist | Thaiger Phuket News

Fatal collision on Phuket bypass road claims young motorcyclist

5 hours ago
Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Crime News

Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport

5 hours ago
Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador

6 hours ago
Thai uncle with history of drug use beats niece to death in Trang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai uncle with history of drug use beats niece to death in Trang

6 hours ago
Two dead in motorcycle and pickup crash on Pattaya&#8217;s Sukhumvit Road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Two dead in motorcycle and pickup crash on Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road

7 hours ago
Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket

7 hours ago
Phuket drug raids: Suspects arrested, meth seized in major crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug raids: Suspects arrested, meth seized in major crackdown

7 hours ago
Thailand cancels invite for US national over false journalist claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand cancels invite for US national over false journalist claims

7 hours ago
Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage

7 hours ago
11-car crash on Udon Ratthaya Expressway sparks street racing fears | Thaiger Road deaths

11-car crash on Udon Ratthaya Expressway sparks street racing fears

8 hours ago
Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences

8 hours ago
Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen | Thaiger Crime News

Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen

8 hours ago
Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Road deaths

Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao

8 hours ago
Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings | Thaiger Crime News

Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings

8 hours ago
Khon Kaen locals find newborn&#8217;s remains in sugarcane field kiln | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen locals find newborn’s remains in sugarcane field kiln

9 hours ago
Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces

9 hours ago
Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
726 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x