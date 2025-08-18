Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya

A Thai woman tragically died in hospital in Pattaya after a British man crashed his electric off-road motorcycle into her motorbike on Thursday, August 14.

The accident occurred in Soi Bonkot 8 in Bang Lamung district at around 11pm on Thursday. The British national, whose name has not been released, reportedly collided with the motorbike of 49 year old Churairat Phetraksa.

Churairat sustained severe head injuries and multiple scratches across her body. The British man was also injured, not from the crash itself, but after being physically assaulted by residents who witnessed the incident.

Witnesses accused the British man of repeatedly performing wheelies along the road before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into Churairat. One woman commented on a Facebook news page that the impact was severe and that Churairat had lost a significant amount of blood at the scene.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station stated they would review CCTV footage to determine fault but did not comment on whether the British man had been subjected to an alcohol test.

The Facebook page, ข่าว พัทยาดริ๊งด่อง, reported yesterday, August 17, that Churairat died in hospital. The page also questioned police over the accountability and potential punishment of the foreign motorcyclist.

Loading…

Thai netizens expressed frustration and anger in the comments section, accusing authorities of favouring foreigners and criticising what they saw as weak law enforcement. Comments included…

“Laws in their home countries are very strict, but in Thailand they do whatever they want if they have money.”

“I believe he has already returned home. Thailand has no safety.”

“Police arrest street vendors but ignore foreign thugs and drug addicts. Money is everything. Weak laws and corruption everywhere. Poor locals.”

However, some users cautioned against stereotyping all foreigners, with Thai women married to or dating foreigners defending their partners and urging that criticism should be case by case.

As of now, police have not provided any update to the public on legal proceedings against the foreign motorcyclist.