Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket

Engine failure suspected after ultralight aircraft down near local runway

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
316 1 minute read
Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket | Thaiger
ThaiRath

A small plane crashed into roadside woodland in the Paklok sub-district of Phuket yesterday, August 17, leaving two men injured, a Thai trainer and a Russian flying student.

The plane, reportedly belonging to a private company, went down beside a road near a runway at around 4.30pm. The victims were identified as 40 year old Thai trainer Surasak Chana and 36 year old Russian flying student Sergei Razukov.

Both men were taken to Thalang Hospital. The Russian man is said to have sustained minor head injuries, while the Thai trainer was reported to be in serious condition with a broken left ankle and a head wound. The condition of both victims has not yet been updated.

The aircraft was identified as an ultralight UM-22 Quicksilver MX II Sprint. According to Channel 7, the airfield is considered suitable for a flying school. The ultralight’s high-lift, single-skin wings allow it to take off in a very short distance and provide stable control at low speeds.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but officers suspect engine failure.

plane crash phuket
Photo via Facebook/Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A witness told the Phuket Times Facebook page that he was driving home, just 200 metres from the crash site, when he heard a loud noise. At first, he thought a transformer had exploded, but was shocked to find a damaged aircraft when he went to investigate.

According to the witness, security guards from a nearby community rushed to assist the victims and contacted a rescue foundation and the police.

Another witness reported seeing the aircraft flying very low before hearing an explosion, after which the plane crashed, producing another loud noise.

Russian and Thai injured in Phuket plane crash
Photo via Facebook/Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Meanwhile, the Chief of Thalang District, Siwat Rawangkun, told Matichon that the incident did not involve a small aircraft but rather a paramotor.

In a similar story reported in April, a police plane crahsed into the sea off Cha-am Beach, leading to deaths of six police officers. The incident took place during the flight test before a parachuting training in Hua Hin.

Latest Thailand News
Stray dog in Songkhla melts hearts begging for toy from claw machine | Thaiger Thailand News

Stray dog in Songkhla melts hearts begging for toy from claw machine

8 minutes ago
IHG Hotels &#038; Resorts announces senior appointments ahead of the opening of Thailand’s first voco hotel | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts announces senior appointments ahead of the opening of Thailand’s first voco hotel

35 minutes ago
Jay Fai under scrutiny after YouTuber charged 4,000 baht for crab omelette | Thaiger Bangkok News

Jay Fai under scrutiny after YouTuber charged 4,000 baht for crab omelette

43 minutes ago
Foreigners filmed chasing and beating Thai man in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigners filmed chasing and beating Thai man in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai flying trainer dies after Phuket glider crash with Russian student | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai flying trainer dies after Phuket glider crash with Russian student

3 hours ago
Thai cancer patient faces scrutiny over 1.6 million baht donation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cancer patient faces scrutiny over 1.6 million baht donation

4 hours ago
Thai and Cambodian officials clash over legitimacy of landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai and Cambodian officials clash over legitimacy of landmines

4 hours ago
Fatal collision on Phuket bypass road claims young motorcyclist | Thaiger Phuket News

Fatal collision on Phuket bypass road claims young motorcyclist

5 hours ago
Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Crime News

Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport

5 hours ago
Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador

6 hours ago
Thai uncle with history of drug use beats niece to death in Trang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai uncle with history of drug use beats niece to death in Trang

6 hours ago
Two dead in motorcycle and pickup crash on Pattaya&#8217;s Sukhumvit Road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Two dead in motorcycle and pickup crash on Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road

7 hours ago
Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket

7 hours ago
Phuket drug raids: Suspects arrested, meth seized in major crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug raids: Suspects arrested, meth seized in major crackdown

7 hours ago
Thailand cancels invite for US national over false journalist claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand cancels invite for US national over false journalist claims

7 hours ago
Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage

8 hours ago
11-car crash on Udon Ratthaya Expressway sparks street racing fears | Thaiger Road deaths

11-car crash on Udon Ratthaya Expressway sparks street racing fears

8 hours ago
Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences

8 hours ago
Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen | Thaiger Crime News

Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen

8 hours ago
Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Road deaths

Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao

8 hours ago
Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings | Thaiger Crime News

Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings

9 hours ago
Khon Kaen locals find newborn&#8217;s remains in sugarcane field kiln | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen locals find newborn’s remains in sugarcane field kiln

9 hours ago
Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces

9 hours ago
Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict

1 day ago
Aviation NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
316 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x