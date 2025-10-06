Iranian man poses as police and extorts money from Indian men in Pattaya

An Iranian man posed as a police officer and extorted US$300 (approximately 9,700 baht) from two Indian men on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya on October 1.

The Indian victims, 32 year old Gaganddepp Singh and 20 year old Prabhdeep Singh, filed a complaint at Bang Lamung Police Station yesterday, October 5, after being conned out of 9,700 baht in cash by the fake officer.

According to the victims, two men wearing motorcycle helmets approached them on the roadside and asked to check their passports. The pair claimed to be police officers and accused the Indians of unspecified offences before demanding money.

Officers at Bang Lamung Police Station reviewed CCTV footage and discovered that the motorcycle used by the suspects had been rented from a shop located in Soi Na Kluea 16.

One of the suspects was later seen visiting a currency exchange shop near Khao Phra Tamnak before returning the motorcycle and booking a taxi via a ride-hailing application to his accommodation in Soi Yen Sabai.

Further investigation revealed that one of the suspects was 43 year old Iranian national, Noureddin Morteza Imanai. He was arrested at his rented room, where police also discovered that he overstayed his visa by more than a month.

Imanai attempted to shift the blame to his friend, claiming he merely accompanied him to the scene and did not participate in the extortion. However, CCTV footage from the money exchange shop showed Imanai exchanging cash himself.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity or arrest of the second suspect seen at the scene, nor have they disclosed the specific legal action taken against Imanai.

Based on similar cases, Imanai could face charges under Section 337 of the Criminal Law: coercing another person into giving or agreeing to give property or benefits by using force, violence, or threats of harm to life, freedom, reputation, or property.

The offence carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

For overstaying his visa, Imanai will also face additional charges under Section 81 of the Immigration Act, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 20,000 baht.