Rocks removed from Pattaya’s hidden beach over safety fears

Officials step in after growing concerns from the fishing community

September 10, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A beach cleanup was launched in Pattaya after rocks scattered along the shoreline raised safety concerns for tourists visiting the popular coastal spot.

At 10am on Monday, September 8, Pattaya’s mayor led an urgent cleanup operation to protect beachgoers at one of the city’s most scenic stretches. The rocky hazards, reported by locals, had been putting tourists at risk while walking or swimming along the coast.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet oversaw the effort with Poompipat Kamolnath, his secretary and the head of the Wong Amat fishing community. Together with a team from the Natural Resources and Environment Office, they worked to clear the rocks that had been piling up in recent months.

“We cannot overlook this issue. Wong Amat Beach is a gem for tourists, and we must ensure it remains safe and appealing.”

Dubbed Pattaya’s “hidden beach,” Wong Amat is famous for its peaceful atmosphere and fresh seafood sold by local fishermen. The beach has become a favourite for both domestic and international visitors looking to escape the more crowded stretches of Pattaya Bay.

However, sharp and slippery rocks were increasingly littering the area, posing a hazard for unsuspecting tourists.

The mayor confirmed the rocks were carefully relocated to spots where they would no longer drift into swimming zones, allowing visitors to safely enjoy the waters and soft sands, reported The Pattaya News.

Poramet also announced plans for a long-term solution to keep the beach rock-free.

“This is just the beginning. We’re committed to preserving Wong Amat Beach as a natural, safe space where locals and tourists can coexist.”

The fishing community, who rely heavily on the beach for its livelihood, praised the initiative, calling it a positive step towards balancing environmental preservation and tourism growth.

In similar news, a dedicated community initiative in Krabi saw more than 50 volunteers unite to tackle marine pollution along the Ao Ching Chang coastline. The cleanup, held on May 7, focused on clearing harmful waste and protecting the area’s delicate marine ecosystem.

