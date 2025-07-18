Tit for tat: 3 Indian men call cops on Pattaya bar girl over small boobs

Thai woman shocked as police arrive instead of promised payment exchange

Petch Petpailin
21 minutes ago
Last Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
74 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Three Indian men in Pattaya sparked a police call-out after accusing a Thai bar girl of ripping them off, claiming she looked nothing like she did under the bar lights and even complained about her “small boobs.”

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station rushed to a hotel on Soi Pattaya 11, Bang Lamung district, after the men rang for help, demanding the woman be arrested.

Inside the room, police found a Thai woman believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, calmly sitting while the tourists aired their bizarre list of grievances.

The trio claimed they had agreed a price for her company at the bar, but once back at the hotel, they felt short-changed, accusing her of misleading them about her looks and chest size.

The woman appeared confused and shocked upon seeing the police, as she claimed to be unaware of having done anything wrong. She explained that the three men agreed to a sexual service for 3,000 baht and brought her to the hotel room, paying a 1,000 baht bar fine deposit beforehand.

She further stated that the men were dissatisfied with the size of her breasts and said her figure was not as attractive as they expected. They cancelled the service and, in response, she requested the remaining 2,000 baht.

The men reportedly agreed to pay the full amount and asked her to wait in the room while they went to exchange currency. However, they returned with police officers instead.

Indian request arrest of Pattaya woman over their false expectation on her appearance
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

The Indian men admitted to the officers that they changed their minds after the woman undressed. They said they asked her to leave, but she allegedly refused, prompting them to call the police.

According to DailyNews, police refrained from intervening and instead encouraged both parties to reach an agreement. Eventually, the woman returned the 1,000 baht deposit to the men.

A similar incident occurred in the southern province of Songkhla in February, though it ended less amicably. In that case, a Thai transwoman and her friend assaulted an Indian man at a hotel after he refused her sexual services and asked her to leave.

Small breast lead Indian to call police on Pattaya bar girl
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

The transwoman demanded 500 baht in compensation for her time, which the man declined to pay. This led to a physical altercation during which the suspects allegedly stole the man’s gold necklace, valued at approximately 120,000 baht, before fleeing the scene.

Police later arrested both suspects and recovered the stolen necklace. The transwoman claimed that she had not intended to steal the necklace and had planned to return it if the man had paid the requested compensation, which he did not.

