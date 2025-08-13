Tragic shooting at Phetchabun coffee shop on Mother’s Day

A tragic incident unfolded at a well-known coffee shop located within a petrol station in Bueng Sam Phan district, Phetchabun province, when a young man shot his former girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

Yesterday, August 12, at 5.30pm, Police Lieutenant Sakkasit Kaosinchai from Bueng Sam Phan Police Station received a report of the shooting.

Upon arrival with the on-duty doctor from Bueng Sam Phan Hospital, they found two deceased people: 19 year old coffee shop employee Phijittra, who had been shot twice in the head, and 21 year old Wongsakorn, the perpetrator, who had also shot himself in the head. A Thai-made firearm was discovered near the bodies and collected as evidence.

Eyewitnesses recounted that during the incident, the assailant, a former boyfriend of the victim, entered the coffee shop without speaking. He approached Phijittra and shot her once.

Despite her attempt to seek help by hiding behind the counter, Wongsa pursued and shot her again, leaving her motionless.

Subsequently, he used the same gun to take his own life. Following the tragic news, Phijittra’s parents rushed to the scene. Overcome with grief, they were particularly devastated as the incident coincided with Mother’s Day, causing the mother to faint from the shock.

Phijittra’s father, 50 year old Jitsak, shared that he had dropped off his daughter at work as usual that morning, unaware of the impending tragedy. He identified the gunman only as Kai, who was the ex-son-in-law who recently participated in a traditional wrist-tying ceremony with his daughter.

The relationship had ended approximately a month prior due to unspecified problems. It is believed Wongsa attempted to reconcile with Phijittra at her workplace, leading to the fatal confrontation.

Initial investigations suggest that the couple’s breakup followed their wrist-tying ceremony, which had been performed following tradition. Despite efforts to mend their relationship, it ended about a month ago, culminating in this tragic event.

The police from Bueng Sam Phan police station will continue to gather evidence and conduct a thorough investigation into the case, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.