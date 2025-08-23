Pattaya locals turn trash into treasure in DIY workshop

Forget the bin, Pattaya residents are turning garbage into gold thanks to a DIY upcycling workshop that’s sweeping the community.

Nongprue Municipality, located in East Pattaya, hosted a creative Upcycling Waste workshop under its Happy Health Centre initiative this week, training locals to turn discarded plastic into useful household items.

Led by Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saeng-ngam, the event welcomed more than 50 enthusiastic participants eager to learn how to repurpose unwanted materials into practical furniture.

“This kind of workshop helps residents understand the value in things we often throw away. It’s not just about recycling; it’s about rethinking waste entirely.”

The hands-on session focused on transforming used plastic fruit baskets, commonly dumped by fruit vendors due to their low resale value, into items such as shelves, shoe racks, and storage units. The process avoids the need for melting or reprocessing plastic, instead encouraging direct repurposing.

Using inexpensive materials like PVC piping, screws, and fasteners, attendees were able to build functional three-tier shelving units for under 50 baht.

Municipal officials highlighted the wide-ranging benefits of upcycling: reducing landfill waste, supporting the circular economy, building practical skills, and even unlocking small business potential for those seeking to earn extra income.

“This isn’t just about saving money or helping the environment. It also empowers people to create, learn, and possibly even sell their creations.”

Beyond its environmental and economic upsides, the programme aims to nurture a more mindful community approach to consumption and resource use. Organisers hope that by teaching practical solutions for everyday waste, residents will adopt more sustainable habits, reported Pattaya Mail.

The event is part of an ongoing series of community-based initiatives designed to promote health, sustainability, and creativity in Pattaya’s local neighbourhoods.

As Thailand continues to grapple with waste management challenges, small-scale grassroots solutions like these workshops offer a glimmer of hope, and a touch of innovation, on the path to a greener future.