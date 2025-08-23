Late-night blaze: Inferno torches bikes in Phuket shop fire

Investigators are working with forensic teams to find out what sparked the early-morning blaze

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal16 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Fire ripped through a Phuket motorbike shop in the dead of night, torching more than 10 motorcycles in a dramatic blaze.

Kathu Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in the early hours yesterday, August 22, gutting parts of a motorcycle repair shop and destroying multiple vehicles.

The alarm was raised at approximately 2am when officers from Kathu Police Station were alerted to a blaze at Tangjai Yontrakan motorcycle shop, located opposite the Kathu Villa housing estate.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Somchai Nubun, Investigating Officer at Kathu Police Station, arrived at the scene alongside emergency responders from Kathu Municipality’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation team. Firefighters worked swiftly to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

By the time the blaze was brought under control, the damage was extensive. An initial assessment confirmed that at least 10 motorcycles were destroyed, with significant damage to the shop structure and its contents.

“No injuries or fatalities were reported, but the financial losses are still being assessed,” said Pol. Lt. Col. Somchai.

The shop, a well-known local repair and resale centre, had dozens of bikes on the premises when the fire broke out. Burnt-out frames and charred debris were all that remained of many of the vehicles by dawn, reported The Phuket News.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. However, police have launched a full investigation and are working closely with forensic officers to examine the scene and identify the source of the blaze.

“It’s too early to say what started the fire. We’re collecting evidence from the scene and will continue questioning witnesses and staff.”

Locals in the area expressed shock at the sight of smoke and flames lighting up the sky in the early morning hours, but praised emergency teams for their rapid response.

The shop will remain closed as the investigation continues and repairs are assessed.

