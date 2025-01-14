Thailand tackles plastic waste imports crisis head-on (video)

Picture courtesy of Bloomberg

In a decisive move to clean up its act, Thailand slammed the brakes on plastic waste imports, turning from a dumping ground into a leader in the global battle against pollution. From January 1, this year, the country has shut its doors to overseas plastic refuse, sending ripples through the world of waste.

It’s a bold step forward for Thailand, a nation long at the mercy of the world’s plastic deluge. With a history of serving as a dumping ground for high-income countries like the United States and Japan to offload their excess waste, Thailand has now firmly bolted its gates against future plasticky invasions.

For years, the Kingdom of Thailand had absorbed the leftovers of developed nations, importing over 1.1 million tonnes of plastic scraps between 2018 and 2021. In 2023 alone, Japan shipped a staggering 50,000 tonnes to Thai shores. However, as of now, those days are over.

Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, backed by fervent activists and environmentalists, has enacted a total ban on the import of plastic waste. The Cabinet approved this courageous decision in December last year, effectively thumbing its nose at Western waste exporters, an environmental campaigner revealed.

“Western countries often take the easy road by shipping their rubbish abroad, washing their hands of the problem. While it’s good riddance for them, it’s toxic trouble for us.”

Cheap labour and lower environmental standards have made nations like Thailand prime targets for this dubious trade, but the tide is now turning.

This landmark ban shines a spotlight on the murky world of global waste management, where economics often trump ethics.

Even in wealthy nations, it’s not uncommon for states with weaker environmental laws to handle other states’ waste under disguise of economic imperative. This practice once famously sparked uproar in the US, when a “poop train” of New York and New Jersey’s sewage languished in Alabama in 2018.

Despite the economic incentives, which can include job creation and bolstering local economies, the environmental repercussions are dire. As neglected waste heaps up, so do the risks.

Plastic waste is frequently burnt, a process releasing noxious fumes and pollutants, heightening the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. As experts warn, without a long-term solution from the United Nations, this could snowball into a major human health crisis.

Adding to the peril is the menace of microplastics: microscopic remnants of plastic decomposition. Ubiquitous as sand, these particles have infiltrated air, water, and human bodies.

Startlingly, microplastics are also added to everyday products like exfoliating scrubs and toothpaste for their abrasive properties. As they accumulate in nature, these almost indestructible particles become a lurking foe.

The environmental damage is not confined to Southeast Asia. China, once the largest of such markets, stopped importing the world’s plastic in 2018, a watershed moment that left nations scrambling.

The UK, for instance, pivoted to sending its plastic waste to Turkey, launching a dramatic surge in exports culminating at over 200,000 tonnes by 2020, reported Aljazeera.

Elsewhere, countries such as Turkey, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia continue to absorb foreign plastic, pursuing economic benefits over environmental caution. But there’s a cost. Dangerous levels of pollution from improper waste management loom over these regions, raising alarm bells worldwide.

Despite this bleak picture, there are glimmers of hope. The European Union is stepping up, planning to ban plastic waste exports to non-OECD countries from mid-2026, aiming to shield these nations from the environmental onslaught.

Yet many activists argue these regional restrictions are mere patchworks, not long-term solutions. They advocate for a comprehensive global treaty on plastic waste, a legally binding blueprint to slash production, tighten waste management, and boost recycling across the planet.

Progress, however, is elusive. In December last year, negotiations in Busan, South Korea, came to a grinding halt. Over 100 countries supported a draft agreement to curb plastic production and phase out single-use and chemical-laden plastics.

But oil-producing giants like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Russia balked, stalling consensus. Their economies tied to fossil fuels, these nations resisted cutting down the very industry feeding the plastic beast.

Thailand’s bold ban is a clarion call to the world: a challenge to halt the tide of throwaway culture and forge a sustainable path forward. While its beaches might still see an influx of tourists, its landfill won’t be welcoming any more foreign plastic peril.

It’s a clean break, a defiant stance, and a beacon of hope in a world all too often buried in its own waste. As Thailand draws the line, the world watches and learns—hoping to turn plastic woes into a greener tomorrow.