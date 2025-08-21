Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push

Officials personally visit 3 struggling locals in Naklua with care packages, cash support, and medical equipment

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
108 1 minute read
Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya officials carried out a targeted welfare operation in Naklua yesterday, delivering aid to bedridden patients and elderly residents.

Yesterday, August 20, Deputy Mayor Thitipan Petchtrakul and Pattaya City Council President Banlue Kullavanij hit the streets of Naklua, delivering essential aid to three of the area’s most vulnerable residents. Accompanied by fellow council members and officers from the Social Welfare Office, the group carried out a personal outreach that left locals both surprised and grateful.

The initiative is part of the city’s ongoing Better Pattaya policy, aimed at improving the quality of life for the elderly, sick and impoverished through direct, hands-on support.

The team’s first stop was the home of Jit Daengkaew, a bedridden patient. Alongside a care package from the Chon Buri Red Cross, Jit received a brand-new air mattress to ease her daily discomfort.

Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push | News by Thaiger

Next was Sawan Thawai-sap, an elderly man barely scraping by. To make matters worse, his daughter is currently fighting cancer. He was given an aid package, along with regular monthly financial support directly from Banlue’s pocket. Deputy Mayor Thitipan added additional funds to help ease the family’s burden.

Finally, the group visited Saijai Lai-thongkham, another elderly resident in need. She gratefully accepted her care package and a commode chair to assist with daily mobility and independence.

Related Articles

The Pattaya News reported that the city officials took time to speak with each recipient and their families, assessing living conditions and offering encouragement. The gesture was warmly received by the community, who praised the rare hands-on approach by Pattaya’s leadership.

Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push | News by Thaiger

A spokesperson for the city said the outreach represents more than just good PR.

“This is part of a long-term commitment to proactive social welfare. These aren’t one-off visits, but part of a strategy to ensure nobody gets left behind.”

The Better Pattaya programme continues to evolve with regular home-based visits, direct medical support and targeted welfare aimed at residents most in need.

Latest Thailand News
Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen

10 minutes ago
Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories | Thaiger Business News

Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories

21 minutes ago
Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden

41 minutes ago
Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video)

50 minutes ago
Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar

1 hour ago
Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame

1 hour ago
Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers

1 hour ago
Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025

1 hour ago
Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured | Thaiger Crime News

Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured

1 hour ago
Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck

3 hours ago
New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade | Thaiger Crime News

Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade

3 hours ago
Mystery surrounds woman&#8217;s death during Pattani to Betong journey | Thaiger Thailand News

Mystery surrounds woman’s death during Pattani to Betong journey

3 hours ago
Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured

3 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police | Thaiger Crime News

Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police

3 hours ago
Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple

3 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions

4 hours ago
Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break | Thaiger Aviation News

Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break

4 hours ago
Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports

4 hours ago
Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental | Thaiger Crime News

Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental

4 hours ago
1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket&#8217;s Kata Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket’s Kata Beach

4 hours ago
Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push

4 hours ago
Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum | Thaiger Thailand News

Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum

4 hours ago
Buriram woman sentenced to 332 years for embassy job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram woman sentenced to 332 years for embassy job scam

4 hours ago
Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident | Thaiger Road deaths

Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident

5 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
108 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x