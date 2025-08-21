Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push

Pattaya officials carried out a targeted welfare operation in Naklua yesterday, delivering aid to bedridden patients and elderly residents.

Yesterday, August 20, Deputy Mayor Thitipan Petchtrakul and Pattaya City Council President Banlue Kullavanij hit the streets of Naklua, delivering essential aid to three of the area’s most vulnerable residents. Accompanied by fellow council members and officers from the Social Welfare Office, the group carried out a personal outreach that left locals both surprised and grateful.

The initiative is part of the city’s ongoing Better Pattaya policy, aimed at improving the quality of life for the elderly, sick and impoverished through direct, hands-on support.

The team’s first stop was the home of Jit Daengkaew, a bedridden patient. Alongside a care package from the Chon Buri Red Cross, Jit received a brand-new air mattress to ease her daily discomfort.

Next was Sawan Thawai-sap, an elderly man barely scraping by. To make matters worse, his daughter is currently fighting cancer. He was given an aid package, along with regular monthly financial support directly from Banlue’s pocket. Deputy Mayor Thitipan added additional funds to help ease the family’s burden.

Finally, the group visited Saijai Lai-thongkham, another elderly resident in need. She gratefully accepted her care package and a commode chair to assist with daily mobility and independence.

The Pattaya News reported that the city officials took time to speak with each recipient and their families, assessing living conditions and offering encouragement. The gesture was warmly received by the community, who praised the rare hands-on approach by Pattaya’s leadership.

A spokesperson for the city said the outreach represents more than just good PR.

“This is part of a long-term commitment to proactive social welfare. These aren’t one-off visits, but part of a strategy to ensure nobody gets left behind.”

The Better Pattaya programme continues to evolve with regular home-based visits, direct medical support and targeted welfare aimed at residents most in need.