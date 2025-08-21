Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum

Heartwarming rescue ends days of desperate cries from tiny survivor

Picture courtesy of Talknews Online

A kitten trapped inside a school pillar in Thong Pha Phum for four days has been rescued. On August 20, Sarawut Sritandorn, the mayor of Thong Pha Phum, was informed by teacher Acting Sub Lieutenant Panitta Klinchuen, also known as Teacher Tae, that a kitten was stuck inside a school building pillar.

Upon receiving the report, he directed Teerasak Ritthiwong and the municipal disaster prevention and mitigation team to assist.

Upon inspection, the kitten was found trapped within a 3-metre-high pillar. It had reportedly been there since August 16, though how it became stuck is unknown. The team worked diligently to free the kitten, using tools to remove the concrete slabs of the pillar. They successfully rescued the kitten from inside the structure.

 

Initially, the kitten appeared healthy and in good condition. Panitta Klinchuen, Teacher Tae, who first reported the incident, has decided to adopt the kitten, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of Talknews Online

In similar news, a viral TikTok video has captured hearts after showing a brave delivery rider rushing into a burning Bangkok condominium to rescue a trapped cat, emerging moments later covered in soot and holding the lifeless animal in his arms.

The clip, shared on July 23 by user @pluem_sora, shows the rider, who also volunteers as a firefighter, climbing through thick smoke to reach the unconscious cat. Ignoring the danger, he carried it out and attempted CPR in a desperate effort to revive it.

The dramatic rescue unfolded after a blaze broke out in the condominium. While residents fled the building, the rider ran inside, determined to save the pet believed to belong to a devastated owner. The video quickly spread online, drawing thousands of views and comments praising his courage and compassion. Many users hailed him as a true hero, with some calling for official recognition.

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
