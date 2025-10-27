Russian man warned after blocking public mooring in Phuket

Officials say future incidents will lead to legal action, locals dissatisfied with lack of punishment

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด่นภูเก็ต

A Russian man accused of taking over a public mooring in Phuket defended himself, saying his boat was too old to risk any damage if other vessels docked nearby.

Last week, a local boat driver filed a complaint with the Facebook news page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต, alleging that a foreign man, later identified as a Russian national, took over a public mooring in Nam Bor Bay, behind Koh Hey in Phuket, and threatened other boaters with a knife.

Nam Bor Bay is a popular spot for swimming and snorkelling. The public mooring was provided by local authorities to allow boats to anchor safely.

According to the complainant, the Russian man was on his catamaran with his son and threatened to cut the ropes of any boats tied to the public buoy. A video showing him holding a knife and threatening other boat drivers was also shared online.

Following the complaint, officials from the Phuket Marine Department and Phuket Marine Police inspected the Russian man’s catamaran, named Vimala, on October 22. The vessel was found docked at the pier of the Pa Lai Seafood restaurant in the Chalong sub-district.

Foreign man threatened other boat drivers with knife
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Officers searched the boat and confirmed that the Russian man possessed all the required documents and permits, and no illegal items were found onboard.

During questioning, the Russian man claimed his boat was old and he was concerned it might be damaged if other vessels anchored nearby.

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด่นภูเก็ต

Officials reportedly clarified the rules regarding public moorings before sending the Russian away with a warning. They stated that any similar incidents in the future would result in legal proceedings without prior warning.

Some netizens expressed their dissatisfaction, calling for concrete punishment against the foreign boat driver. Officials are accused of treating foreigners more leniently than locals, with commenters claiming that Thai citizens would face legal penalties, at least a fine, for committing the same offence.

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด่นภูเก็ต

