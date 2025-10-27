Pattaya good samaritan tricked into losing motorcycle and phone

A good samaritan lost his motorcycle and mobile phone after helping a thief who pretended to need assistance, claiming his vehicle ran out of fuel on a road in Pattaya.

The 20 year old victim, Anucha, called officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to a petrol station on Thepprasit Road at around 3am yesterday, October 26, after being deceived by the thief.

Anucha told officers that he had been riding his motorcycle home after completing registration for the government’s Half-Half Plus scheme at an ATM on Thepprasit Road.

When he reached Soi Thepprasit 7, he saw a man pushing a motorcycle along the roadside. The man signalled for help, saying his vehicle had run out of fuel.

Anucha agreed to assist by pushing the man’s motorcycle with his foot as they headed towards the nearest petrol station.

During the ride, the suspect suggested they swap bikes, claiming it would be easier, and Anucha agreed. Upon arriving at the petrol station, the suspect borrowed Anucha’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, saying he needed to call his brother to borrow money for fuel.

As soon as Anucha handed over the phone, the suspect sped off on Anucha’s motorcycle, taking both the phone and the vehicle.

Police immediately ordered patrol units to block possible escape routes and tracked the stolen phone’s GPS signal. The signal led officers to an abandoned house in Soi Thepprasit 5, where they successfully arrested the suspect, 26 year old Phongpisut.

Police seized the stolen items and detained Phongpisut for questioning. He later confessed to the theft, admitting that he had taken crystal meth before committing the crime.

Officers noted he appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest.

Phongpisut claimed he planned to sell the iPhone for money but was caught before he could do so. He was taken to Mueang Pattaya Police Station for legal proceedings, where he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.