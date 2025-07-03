Pattaya locals capture man pretending to be drunk after theft

Failed deception exposes thief as residents step in

Bright Choomanee
July 3, 2025



A man suspected of motorcycle theft was apprehended by locals in an alleyway after unsuccessfully attempting to evade capture by pretending to be intoxicated in Pattaya.

The incident took place at 7.30am today, July 3, at the intersection of Soi Bongkot and Soi Arunothai. The Pattaya City Police Station was alerted following this event.

Police Colonel Anek Srathongyoo, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, received information from residents who had detained the suspect. Upon arrival, police officers found a crowd gathered around the man, whose erratic behaviour and slurred speech suggested he was pretending to be drunk to mislead both residents and the police.

The suspect was found with a stolen black Honda PCX motorcycle, which had the license plate 4 กช 8788 Chon Buri. The owner, 33 year old Sathaporn Nonthuean, recounted to reporters how his motorcycle disappeared around 3am from an apartment complex in Soi Bongkot.

After reporting the theft to the police, Sathaporn was on his way to the hospital with his grandmother when he spotted his motorcycle in an alleyway.

Recognising the suspect approaching the vehicle, Sathaporn called for help, resulting in nearby residents assisting in capturing the thief on the spot.

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

CCTV footage provided evidence of the suspect’s actions, clearly showing him moving the motorcycle away from the apartment complex and riding it through nearby alleys, reported The Pattaya News.

The suspect is currently in custody at Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning. Despite his ongoing incoherent statements, police are proceeding with legal action based on the evidence and witness testimonies. The investigation continues as officers seek additional information related to the theft.

In similar news, a man was arrested in Thalang for concealing a stolen motorcycle in his room just hours after it was reported missing.

The incident occurred on July 1, when police raided the home of 38 year old Supachai Kaewplod in the Keha U-Athorn housing estate, Srisoonthorn.

